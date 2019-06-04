Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
AMBULANCE: Emergency Services
AMBULANCE: Emergency Services Paul Donaldson BUN200517EMERGENC
News

Ipswich Mwy crash hospitalises man

Navarone Farrell
by
4th Jun 2019 7:38 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MALE patient with a head injury was transported stable to Ipswich Hospital following a multi-vehicle crash on the Ipswich Motorway westbound at Redbank around 6.04pm.

crash queensland ambulance serivce traffic
Ipswich Queensland Times

Top Stories

    Albo dishes out new shadow ministry

    premium_icon Albo dishes out new shadow ministry

    Politics Blair MP Shayne Neumann has been handed the Veterns' Affairs and Defence Personnel portfolio this time around.

    Neighbourhood centre booted from its home

    premium_icon Neighbourhood centre booted from its home

    Council News A cornerstone of the Riverview community could go by the wayside.

    Failed cash grab lands mum in jail

    premium_icon Failed cash grab lands mum in jail

    Crime Attackers hatched ambush plan

    Sweet treats destined for the Top of Town precinct

    premium_icon Sweet treats destined for the Top of Town precinct

    Business We'll also be having cake decorating classes here”