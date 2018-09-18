Menu
Cunningham Hwy closed following fatal single-vehicle crash

Emma Clarke
18th Sep 2018 6:56 PM | Updated: 7:52 PM

UPDATE 7.50PM: A WOMAN has died following a serious traffic crash on the Cunningham Hwy this evening. 

Queensland Ambulance Services confirmed the female driver died when her car smashed into a tree near the Aberdare St on-ramp just before 6pm.

The westbound lanes of the highway near the Aberdare St overpass at Riverview are closed and diversions are in place. 

No other people were involved in the crash. 

Police are diverting traffic onto Brisbane Rd from the Ipswich Mwy at Dinmore. 

INITIAL: POLICE have closed the Cunningham Hwy at Riverview following a serious multi-vehicle crash.

The highway was closed at the Aberdare St on ramp a few moments after the crash happened at 6.15pm. 

Authorities are unable to say how many vehicles were involved. 

The Forensic Crash Unit has been called in. 

One car has crashed into a tree and the person inside is seriously injured. 

Long delays are expected and motorists should avoid the area. 

