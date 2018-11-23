Menu
Ipswich Mwy blocked following serious truck crash

Emma Clarke
by
23rd Nov 2018 9:27 AM

DRIVERS should avoid the Ipswich Mwy at Wacol following a serious traffic crash.

One lane of the highway is closed westbound near the intersection of the Centenary Hwy following an incident involving a pedestrian and a truck.

Emergency services were called just after 9am.

Multiple crews are on scene. Four ambulance crews including a Critical Care Paramedic and the High Acuity Response Unit are enroute.

The left lane of the highway is blocked but traffic is at a standstill.

Ipswich Queensland Times

