Ipswich Mwy blocked following serious truck crash

DRIVERS should avoid the Ipswich Mwy at Wacol following a serious traffic crash.

One lane of the highway is closed westbound near the intersection of the Centenary Hwy following an incident involving a pedestrian and a truck.

#Wacol - Four crews including a Critical Care Paramedic and the High Acuity Response Unit are enroute to the Centenary Hwy on-ramp following reports of a serious traffic crash which occurred at 9.03am. pic.twitter.com/ZKVIs4VUv2 — Queensland Ambulance (@QldAmbulance) November 22, 2018

Emergency services were called just after 9am.

Multiple crews are on scene. Four ambulance crews including a Critical Care Paramedic and the High Acuity Response Unit are enroute.

The left lane of the highway is blocked but traffic is at a standstill.