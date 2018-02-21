Ipswich musician selected for Queensland Youth Orchestra

TALENTED: Corina Palafox from Westside Christian College has been selected into the Queensland Youth Orchestra.

TALENTED: Corina Palafox from Westside Christian College has been selected into the Queensland Youth Orchestra. David Nielsen

PLAYING one musical instrument takes talent, but Corina Palafox from Westside Christian College in Goodna can play four!

The Year 10 student has loved music from a very early age, and over the years has learnt to play the piccolo, flute, piano and guitar.

Her passion for making sweet sounds, and the many hours of practice she has put in both in and out of the classroom, has helped her to score a position with the Queensland Youth Orchestra for 2018.

Queensland Youth Orchestra is the state's major orchestral training and performance organisation for young musicians aged 9-25 years.

Corina was inspired to audition after receiving some encouragement from her flute teacher.

"My current teacher said I should have a go at it, so I did," she said.

Corina was successful in gaining acceptance into the orchestra after wowing the judges.

"We were given a piece to audition with," she said.

"You would play for the judges and then they decided if you were in or not.

"I was really surprised I got in."

Being accepted into the Queensland Youth Orchestra means more practice for the Ipswich teen, who already has a hectic schedule.

"I usually do two hours a week by myself," Corina said.

"I have three hour rehearsals once a week now with the orchestra and then there are school band and choir rehearsals."

Being part of the Queensland Youth Orchestra also means she will perform with the other musicians at numerous concert in the coming year, which she is really looking forward to.