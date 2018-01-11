Ipswich musician inspires youngsters' star ambitions

NEW BEGINNING: Jayne Murphy has opened a music school in Ipswich.

NEW BEGINNING: Jayne Murphy has opened a music school in Ipswich. Contributed

JAYNE Murphy is well known in the music industry, having performed in the spotlight for more than four decades.

Her love of music began at a young age where she learnt to play the trombone and clarinet at school.

Her passion followed her as she got older and she is now known as a professional guitarist and performer.

She has toured Australia, written, produced and published songs, and was even a backup singer in a television commercial for Cornflakes in the '70s.

Ms Murphy now wants to pass on her knowledge to the younger generation by opening a music school in Ipswich.

Winter Castle Music will open its doors to the Ipswich community from noon-6pm on Friday with a vision to teach music to people of all ages.

"I'm totally excited to be opening my own music tuition shop-front to the community,” Ms Murphy said.

"I have been wanting to do this for many years. I would see little shop-fronts and then I would get ideas in my head, but it was never the right time.

"But now Winter Castle Music is a reality.

"I'm seriously dedicated to sharing my musical skills and knowledge, and having fun at the same time.”

The opening day will provide a space for anyone interested in learning to play a musical instrument.

Ms Murphy said her music school would also cater for students who were home schooled, with lessons to be held every Friday.

Experienced home-school tutor Angie Petersen said students no longer needed to travel to Brisbane to have music lessons.

"This is a wonderful opportunity for home-school children and aspiring musicians of all ages to have access to professional music tuition by dedicated and experienced tutors,” Mrs Petersen said.

"Many of our students must travel to Forest Lake for this level of tuition.”

Winter Castle Music is at 2/241 Brisbane St, Ipswich.