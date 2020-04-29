Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Ipswich athletics family - sisters Camryn and Rylee Novinetz with supportive mum Judy Peterstorfer. Picture: Vic Pascoe
Ipswich athletics family - sisters Camryn and Rylee Novinetz with supportive mum Judy Peterstorfer. Picture: Vic Pascoe
Sport

Ipswich mum’s running provides valuable motivation

David Lems
29th Apr 2020 1:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

SUPPORTIVE Ipswich mum Judy Peterstorfer is happy to let her daughters Camryn and Rylee receive the recognition.

The Novinetz siblings are displaying plenty of promise with Camryn excelling in race walking and Rylee developing her 800m and 1500m experience.

Rylee, who turns 13 in July, is also keen on cross country competition.

Camryn, 16, often matches older athletes at state and national level over 5km and 10km race walking courses.

While the sisters pursue their respective goals, mum Judy is providing some valuable motivation.

Judy often competes in park runs with Camryn and Rylee. She’s also part of Ipswich’s highly regarded NANCI running squad which achieves success at various competitions.

The Brassall mum modestly deflects attention from her individual 5km and 10km running prowess.

Apart from training with her NANCI friends, she derives considerable enjoyment being with her daughters in regular Saturday competition.

“Camryn started doing fun runs just to sort of get her fitness up for cross country and I used to just take her away,’’ Judy said. “Then I decided to start.’’

That was about three years ago.

Rylee joined the duo last year, making it a family affair when park running was staged before the current shutdown.

With strong connections to the Ipswich and District Athletic Club, the trio are hoping to join forces again in future events.

Year seven student Rylee has been with the Ipswich club for two years.

Ipswich and District Athletic Club race walker Camryn Novinetz. Picture: Vic Pascoe
Ipswich and District Athletic Club race walker Camryn Novinetz. Picture: Vic Pascoe

Camryn also started with the Ipswich Little Athletics Centre before progressing to the senior group, where she competes for the club in Saturday night events.

Rylee’s main successes have been in 800m and 1500m at regional level, representing West Moreton Anglican College and Met West in school events.

Year 11 WestMAC student Camryn is rising through the race walking ranks, finishing fourth over 10km at this year’s Oceania under-20 championships.

While not taking the park runs too seriously, Camryn said they are great events to see how the training is progressing.

“It’s definitely good having a mum that can run with you and keep up,’’ Camryn said.

Judy is pleased to see her family enjoying athletics so much.

“It definitely does,’’ she said, when asked how they encourage each other.

ipswich and district athletics club queensland athletics sporting mum west moreton anglican college
Ipswich Queensland Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Getting to the heart of what makes a Guide Dog so special

        premium_icon Getting to the heart of what makes a Guide Dog so special

        News We’ve spoken to East Ipswich Guide Dog handler Heather Kidd to find out what makes her Guide Dog Julia so special to her this International Guide Dog Day.

        Takeaway option gives staff lifeline

        premium_icon Takeaway option gives staff lifeline

        News A restaurant is preparing some of its favourites for home delivery.

        JOBS: Seven roles you can apply for right now

        premium_icon JOBS: Seven roles you can apply for right now

        News While many businesses have been forced to reduce or dismiss staff during the...

        Fireys rush to kitchen fire after hot oil ‘self-ignites’

        premium_icon Fireys rush to kitchen fire after hot oil ‘self-ignites’

        Offbeat A Laidley kitchen has suffered smoke damage after a pan of oil burnt.