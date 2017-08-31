'Everyone's shocked he's alive': Plea after son hit by car

CLOSE CALL: Thomas Macheson, 11, of Bellbird Park is grateful for the help of those who came to his aid after being hit by a car in Goodna. Pictured with his sister Tayla Macheson, 12.

WHAT started as the regular Saturday trip to church quickly turned into Bellbird Park mum Jesui Macheson's worst nightmare.

Ms Macheson and her children were crossing Smiths Rd, Goodna on August 19 when her 11-year-old son Thomas unwittingly stepped into the path of a four-wheel-drive.

As his mother and older sister looked on in horror, Thomas was thrown into the air before crashing down onto the bitumen with such force that his distraught mother thought he'd been killed.

Miraculously for the youngster, he escaped the terrifying experience with little more than tyre burn and shock.

Eternally grateful her son came out of the incident relatively unscathed, Ms Macheson now hopes to reach out to those who were first on scene.

"I was thinking he's dead, that was my first thought," Ms Macheson said.

"I ran across the car park so fast, I've never run so fast in my life before.

"When I got down to the street, he was just sitting in the garden, sitting up, and I just fell to the ground next to him crying.

"He had gone flying up in the air and his shoe was missing, we found that down the road."

Police officers who were having their lunch nearby rushed to the scene while bystanders came running with water.

Tayla rushed to find their mum, but before she could get to him, Thomas had already propped himself up in a garden bed.

Thomas was rushed to hospital but after a few anxious hours, he was sent home with only a saw arm and some grazing on his thigh.

Ms Macheson said her son was lucky to be alive and wanted to let the driver of the car know he was ok and thank the community and emergency services who helped.

"He's so lucky, it could have been worse," she said.

"Everyone that day and even at the hospital is just so shocked he's alive.

"I'm not out to blame anyone.

"I want to thank those who helped my son and my daughter.

"We are sorry if we gave the driver a fright."

Ms Macheson said the family headed off to Soundpoint Church every Saturday.

"I've taken my son down there and told him he needs to cross at the crossing and he's not to cross the road like that again, it's too dangerous," she said.

"He'll be using the crossing from now on."

Ipswich Road Safety Week results are in

Throughout Road Safety Week on August 21 to 25, police across the state made communities aware of their responsibility when it comes to travelling on Queensland roads encouraging safe driving practices.

The message was to 'speak up for road safety' and remind drivers of the Fatal Five: speeding, drink and drug driving; distractions, seatbelts and fatigue and the dangers they each represent if drivers become complacent while driving. Sharing the road with other road users; bicycles and pedestrians mean drivers are to educate themselves of the road rules to ensure everyone is safe, incorporating the Fatal Five.

As a last reminder Goodna and Yamanto police conducted Random Breath Testing (RBT) sites, in a final effort to reach as many Ipswich residents with the road safety message of speaking up for road safety.