Ipswich mum's New Year's joy

Samantha gave birth to Sebastian Basil Stone in the Ipswich Hospital at 3:01am on New Years Day.

Samantha gave birth to Sebastian Basil Stone in the Ipswich Hospital at 3:01am on New Years Day. Rob Williams

IF LITTLE Sebastian Basil Stone's arrival into the world was a little later than expected, then maybe it was just meant to be.

Proud as punch mum Samantha gave birth to a healthy and happy little boy at Ipswich Hospital one minute after 3am on New Year's Day.

A thrilled Samantha was left wondering if her little bundle of joy could possibly be the first baby born in the region.

"It was the perfect pregnancy, although I cramped a lot on his due date, which was December 28," she said.

Samantha gave birth to Sebastian Basil Stone in the Ipswich Hospital at 3:01am on New Years Day. Here she is pictured with her mother Irene Green and her other son, Hendrix. Rob Williams

As fate would have it, Sebastian wasn't planning anything until New Year's Eve, about 6pm.

Samantha's mum Irene rushed her into Ipswich Hospital where she said the medical staff did a fantastic job of ensuring Sebastian's passage into the world was as speedy and safe as possible.

"I was praying for a New Year's Day baby," Samantha said.

"It would be interesting to know how many babies were born before 3am.

"He is perfect and healthy and all the things a little New Year's baby should be."

EARLY BIRD: Sebastian Basil Stone was born at the Ipswich Hospital at 3:01am on New Year's Day. (Inset) pictured with mum Samantha, big brother Hendrix and grandmother Irene. Rob Williams

Sebastian was born tipping the scales at 3494g and measuring 50cm long. He's a little brother to 18-month-old Hendrix. His birthday of January 1 fits in well next to mum's birthday of February 2, and his father's birthday, which is March 3.

Mrs Green said hospital staff were very professional and supportive.

"I'm from Stanthorpe and we think that hospital is great, but I think for such a big hospital Ipswich does an excellent job."

Samantha and her new bub are hoping to return home today.