Ipswich mums mission to raise awarness

WHEN Ipswich mum Rebecca Baartz found out she had cancer, her whole world came crashing down.

Thinking she was suffering from irritable bowel syndrome, Ms Baartz went for a colonoscopy, but the results were far worse than she ever imagined.

“I had my colonoscopy on February 25 last year, and when I came out they told me I had cancer,” the mum of three said.

“I was devastated….absolutely devastated. Thinking about that day still makes me teary.

“I didn’t want to know what stage my cancer was, to me it didn’t matter. I just knew I had to win this fight and I wanted to focus on keeping a positive mindset.

“But after my last chemotherapy session in January I asked my oncologist and only because it was my children that wanted to know.

“It was only then that I learned it was stage 4. This doesn’t necessarily mean you are going to die though, what it does mean is that your cancer has spread to another part in your body, and for me that is the lesions that I have on my liver.”

The past year has been extremely tough on the Ipswich family, but Ms Baartz was keen to share her cancer journey as part of Bowel Cancer Awareness Month, which is held every June.

According to the Bowel Cancer Awareness Month website, bowel cancer is Australia’s second deadliest cancer, and claims the lives of 103 Australian’s every week.

Roughly 300 Australians will be diagnosed this week, equalling 15,604 people a year.

But if detected early, it is one of the most treatable types of cancer.

Ms Baartz, who has stayed active her entire life, underwent a gruelling treatment plan to shrink the existing cancer and to stop it spreading into other parts of her body.

“I had 25 sessions of radiotherapy every day for five weeks, while also taking chemotherapy tablets to help shrink the cancer,” Ms Baartz said.

“My treatments (both radiotherapy and chemotherapy) were done at the Cancer Care Centre at the Mater Private Hospital in Springfield and let me say the staff were amazing.

“It takes a special person to work in that environment and there were lots of beautiful people there.

“Before I underwent my six months of chemotherapy, I had bowel surgery last June to remove the cancer and I was also given a temporary stoma (ileostomy). This was done to allow my bowel time to heal and in February this year I was able to have that reversed.

“I have MRI and CT scans on my liver every three months to monitor any changes.

“I have got lots of scars, but I am still surviving.”

Ms Baartz is urging others in the community to go and get tested.

“The main thing I want to do with my story is to bring more awareness about bowel cancer to the community, because there is a misconception that only old people get the disease,” she said.

“A lot of the ads you see on television about bowel cancer say people aged 50 and over can take the test, but bowel cancer can happen to anyone at any age, male or female.

“I had just turned 42 in December and then got diagnosed in February, so I didn’t even fit into the age bracket.

“Bowel cancer is known as a silent killer so I wanted to share my story to tell others to get tested.”

For more information about bowel cancer, or to donate to help find a cure, log onto

www.bowelcanceraustralia.org

Read more stories by Ashleigh Howarth