Ipswich mum’s $25,000 Christmas joy

A Redbank mum got the perfect Christmas gift when a $2 scratchie from the hubby produced a big win.

The woman, who wants to remain anonymous, was jumping for joy after winning $25,000 on the Christmas Wishes ticket, which was purchased from Collingwood Park Newsagency at Redbank Plaza.

Confirming her windfall with an official from The Lott on Monday morning, the Ipswich woman said she was still on cloud nine.

“My husband bought the ticket as a gift for me for Christmas,” she said.

“I couldn’t believe it when I scratched it. I thought I was seeing things.

“I got my family to check it for me and make sure it was real.

“We were jumping up and down and we couldn’t stop laughing.”

The winning ticket holder said she was already planning a holiday.

“We are going to keep most of it in the bank for a few things in the future,” she said.

“Although I would love to go on a bit of a holiday soon, so we will use the prize for that.”

Collingwood Park Newsagency owner Michele Yim said the outlet was celebrating selling a winning ticket.

“I remember last year we sold a top prize at Christmas as well.

“We’ve been quite lucky selling top prize winning scratchies lately, so I hope this winning streak continues.

“We’d love to send our congratulations to our winner. We wish her all the best and hope she enjoys her winnings.”

In 2020, there were 177 Instant Scratch-Its top prize winners across The Lott’s jurisdictions who collectively took home more than $16 million in top prizes.