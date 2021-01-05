Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
The winning ticket made a Redbank woman $25,000 richer on Christmas Day.
The winning ticket made a Redbank woman $25,000 richer on Christmas Day.
News

Ipswich mum’s $25,000 Christmas joy

Andrew Korner
5th Jan 2021 3:15 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A Redbank mum got the perfect Christmas gift when a $2 scratchie from the hubby produced a big win.

The woman, who wants to remain anonymous, was jumping for joy after winning $25,000 on the Christmas Wishes ticket, which was purchased from Collingwood Park Newsagency at Redbank Plaza.

Confirming her windfall with an official from The Lott on Monday morning, the Ipswich woman said she was still on cloud nine.

“My husband bought the ticket as a gift for me for Christmas,” she said.

“I couldn’t believe it when I scratched it. I thought I was seeing things.

“I got my family to check it for me and make sure it was real.

“We were jumping up and down and we couldn’t stop laughing.”

The winning ticket holder said she was already planning a holiday.

“We are going to keep most of it in the bank for a few things in the future,” she said.

“Although I would love to go on a bit of a holiday soon, so we will use the prize for that.”

Collingwood Park Newsagency owner Michele Yim said the outlet was celebrating selling a winning ticket.

“I remember last year we sold a top prize at Christmas as well.

“We’ve been quite lucky selling top prize winning scratchies lately, so I hope this winning streak continues.

“We’d love to send our congratulations to our winner. We wish her all the best and hope she enjoys her winnings.”

In 2020, there were 177 Instant Scratch-Its top prize winners across The Lott’s jurisdictions who collectively took home more than $16 million in top prizes.

instant scratch it lotto winner
Ipswich Queensland Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Gyms prepare for annual spike in new memberships

        Premium Content Gyms prepare for annual spike in new memberships

        News Owner prepares for onslaught of new members ready to make good on New Year’s resolutions.

        Restrictions on cards if La Niña fails to deliver

        Premium Content Restrictions on cards if La Niña fails to deliver

        News What was shaping up to be a wet summer has yet to deliver enough rain to replenish...

        Hammering thumb no excuse to take drugs, says magistrate

        Premium Content Hammering thumb no excuse to take drugs, says magistrate

        Crime In court: A Lockyer man used meth to numb his painful thumb before being busted...

        Ipswich principal recognised as one of the nation’s best

        Premium Content Ipswich principal recognised as one of the nation’s best

        Education Popular educator recieves Excellence Award in nationwide education awards.