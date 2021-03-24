Ipswich mum won’t quit job after $2.5 million win

AN Ipswich woman spent several days without realising she had won a life-changing $2.5 million.

It was four days after Saturday’s Gold Lotto draw when she checked her ticket and realised she was an instant multi-millionaire.

She was one of eight division one winners from the weekend draw.

Despite the incredible windfall the Ipswich mum intends to keep working and will use the money to upgrade the family home.

The lucky winner, who did not want to be identified, bought her 24-game QuickPick online.

An email prompted her to check her online entry where she discovered she had won big.

“I’m still a bit shocked,” she said.

LOCAL NEWS: ‘Biggest challenge’: Why royal commission into vet suicide crucial

“I wanted to make sure it’s real.

“It feels so surreal but also very exciting.

“When I finally checked my emails, I thought it was some kind of joke.

“I didn’t think it could be real but then I logged into my online The Lott account and checked my tickets.

“I had to show my husband and neither of us could believe what we were seeing.

“I certainly had a sleepless night last night.”

The woman said she loved her job so much she won’t give it up yet and the money will be used to expand and modernise her house.

“We’d love to travel but that’s not something that we can do at the moment but hopefully in the future,” she said.

“I think we’ve got a bit of thinking and planning ahead of us.

“I cannot wait.”

READ MORE: Concerns raised with Ipswich Hospital interns not vaccinated

The winning numbers in Saturday’s Gold Lotto draw 4139 were 22, 32, 13, 8, 19 and 9, while the supplementary numbers were 15 and 25.

Five of the division one winners came from Queensland with others came from Western Australia, Tasmania and Northern Territory.

In 2020, the Saturday Lotto created 122 millionaires across Australia.

There were 312 division one winning in Saturday Gold Lotto entries across Australia last year, which collectively won more than $355 million.

For any envious onlookers, there are more chances to win big with Thursday night’s Powerball offering $8 million and Tuesday’s Oz Lotto has $15 million up for grabs.

Read more stories by Lachlan McIvor here.