ONE Brookwater resident is starting her own cooking show in the hope of encouraging people to eat better and live longer.

Seven months ago Sirle Adamson decided to go cold turkey and drop all dairy and animal products from her diet in an attempt to improve her health which was suffering as a result of an auto-immune disease.

A mum, entrepreneur, PhD candidate and small business coach, Ms Adamson said she knew something had to change and it was only after a chance conversation with a local politician that she realised a change of diet might make all the difference.

"The auto-immune disease I have causes lots of pain and inflammation in my body which meant I was always tired,” Ms Adamson said.

"Then I had a chat with Jennifer Howard MP who said it sounded like something she had been through years ago and she suggested I try eating plant-based food for a couple of months to see if it made a difference.

"Eating healthy can never make your condition worse so I thought I would try and literally within two months I cleared my auto-immune disease and have so much energy its ridiculous.”

The latest statistics from the Australian Institute of Health and Welfare show that in 2014-2015 almost two-thirds (63%) of Australians aged 18 and over were overweight or obese.

The statistics also showed 97% of all Australian adults were not getting their daily intake of vegetables.

Ms Adamson said she wanted to show people it didn't have to be expensive or difficult to eat well and in doing so would be setting the family up for a healthy future.

"I want to show people how to cook really fresh and cheap food and where you can get the whole family involved,” Sirle said.

"In 15 minutes you can make an amazing dish that you would usually buy as take away and what would maybe cost you $20 per person will instead cost you $5.

"The small business owners I work with always talk to me about how they're so tired and don't feel good and how they never see their families.

"So when I ask them what they're eating a lot of the time it's fast food, so they're not fuelling their body in a way that is helping them restore their energy.

"It's like buying a performance car- if you only put 91 fuel in it, it's not going to perform is it. The same goes for the human body.”

Sirle's cooking show will officially launch in January 2018 on the Eat for Health Facebook community page.