Ipswich mum set to release self- titled debut album

FROM using an extension cord as a pretend microphone as a child to performing at gigs around Ipswich and Brisbane, Virjilla Joyce was always destined for the stage.

The Redbank Plains mother and wife is set to release her self titled debut album in January, with an album launch planned at the Ballistic Brewery in Springfield on January 11.

“I planned to release an EP in 2019 but then I fell pregnant, and while that was a nice little surprise, it pushed the process back a little bit,” Mrs Joyce said.

Redbank Plains singer/songwriter Virjilla Joyce is set to release her debut EP.

“But becoming a mother also inspired me. I decided that I wouldn’t let becoming a mum get in the way of me achieving my dreams.

“I want to show my daughter that dreams are important and you need to do everything you can to achieve them.”

The EP features five songs she wrote herself, drawing on her experience of marriage and parenthood.

“The EP is quite interesting because it's a story of my life,” she said.

“The first song on my album, called Forever, is about realising the love I had for my now husband and the story of the first time we said ‘I love you’.

“The last song on my album is called Peter Pan. I am 31 years old and I still love Disney. People would say to me Disney isn’t real, and I say ‘no, I’ve proved you wrong’, because I got my happily ever after and you can too.

“I also have songs for my daughter, Willow. The third song on the album is called Koy Fish and it’s about her mum and dad telling her a story, and to never be afraid.”

Koy Fish is already available to download on all digital platforms.

Redbank Plains singer/songwriter Virjilla Joyce is set to release her debut EP.

In the new year Mrs Joyce will also head to the Tamworth Country Music Festival for the second time as a busker, and plans to start working on a new album, which is centered around her current line of work.

“My next venture is to work on a children’s album,” she said.

“I work for Hey Dee Ho and go into childcare centres and sing to them, and incorporate mindfulness and self love for the kids.”

Mrs Joyce is hoping for a big turnout at the album launch, which will be held on Saturday, January 11 from 1-4pm. Tickets are $25 per person. For more information, search Virjilla Joyce on Facebook.