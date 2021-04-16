Ipswich mum rallies community to help ‘depressed’ neighbours

Redbank Plains mum Judi Cobbo is rallying the community to lend a hand to neighbours having trouble with life admin due to mental health struggles.

A SINGLE mum from Ipswich is eager to lend a hand to locals who are facing poor mental health and struggling to keep up with household errands.

Raising a family as a single parent, Judi Cobbo had seen first hand how easily life could begin to feel out of control.

The Redbank Plains mum remembers noticing her yard had grown wild and untamed seemingly overnight, after her neighbourhood received decent rain.

Already emotionally exhausted, seeing her lawn overgrown tipped her over the edge.

“I noticed my lawn was atrocious after the rain and I couldn’t get on top of it due to a lot of things I was going through,” Judi said.

“I asked for help from my neighbours and friends because I felt it was too big of a job to do alone.”﻿

When she received the support she needed, Judi felt she could start getting her life back in order.

“I felt a whole weight off my shoulders,” she said.

“I feel that when your yard is out of control and too much of a job it does affect you emotionally – when it gets bigger, you feel less likely to do it.”

She said she had noticed others posting on Facebook, calling for help with their lawn.

“Here I was thinking I was the only one,” she said.

“I just knew there was this huge urge for help from the community.”

Keen to help others who are struggling with mental health get their lawns under control, Judi took to social media to float the idea of starting a community lawn mowing service.

“When someone is depressed, the backyard mowing is the last thing they want to do,” she said in the post.

While Judi’s idea was met with criticism from commenters worried people would take advantage of charity, plenty of others backed the idea.

Christie Tymms was among those eager to be involved and lend a hand to those needing help.

“I’ve been through (something similar) and this (community lawn mowing service) would have been amazing,” Christie said.

“Could we start a thing where a bunch of people offer to help and whoever is available could help that person?

“It would take the pressure of the people helping, too, if there were multiple people (involved).”



Read more news by Ebony Graveur.