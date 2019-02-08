Ipswich mum puts skills to test in Thailand

IPSWICH mum Meg Booth is one of six university students that have travelled to Thailand to participate in the Challenges Abroad Trip.

The six paramedic students travelled to the Mae Hong Son Province volunteering to make a positive impact on the lives of people in Northern Thailand.

Four of the students were from the University of Southern Queensland Ipswich campus, including third-year student and challenge leader Ms Booth.

Ms Booth said it was an eye-opening experience.

"The trip was full of so many incredible experiences and a great chance for us to be immersed in a different culture and different challenges,” she said.

"We all felt like we made a huge impact. Even just putting a smile on a little kid's face made the trip worth it.”

Ms Booth said one of the highlights was handing over boxes of donated medical supplies, which included bandages, gloves, saline solution and wound dressing.

Paramedic students Sloane McCulloch, Brittany Rodda and Simone Pittman demonstrate how to splint a broken leg using a broom.

"Going to these remote locations and seeing they have first-aid rooms but no medical supplies was heartbreaking because our passion is to help people who are sick or in trouble,” she said.

"Things like being able to take a paracetamol for a headache or grab an adhesive strip for a paper cut we take for granted, whereas if anyone in these small communities sustained a fairly serious injury, it could take them nearly a day to get to a hospital to receive proper treatment.”

Miss Booth said the experience allowed her to gain hands-on experience of treating patients in remote areas.

"We were out of our comfort zone, but it was a great learning experience,” she said.

"Given the lack of medical equipment and supplies, we had to think outside the box and work together to overcome certain situations.”

During the two weeks, the students worked with local health workers to provide extra heath care and support.

They also visited school children, novice monks and hill tribe communities, teaching basic first-aid, English and medical vocabulary.

