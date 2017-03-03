32°
Lifestyle

Mum helps others after losing her own baby

Anna Hartley
| 3rd Mar 2017 6:10 AM

Popular Stories

check it out!

HeyMumma LHR

AFTER her son Lachlan was stillborn at 28 weeks, Kirstie Shaw saw first-hand the lack of support for mothers who lost babies.

Shortly after losing Lachlan, the Collingwood Park mum co-founded Precious Wings two years ago with her friend Kerry Gordon who had also experienced stillbirth.

READ MORE: When a baby doesn't cry

"There was no warning, no cause of death was ever found, he would become just another perfect baby lost to the horror of unexplained stillbirth," she said.

"It was a major turning point and pointed me to a new path."

The charity supplies hospitals with memory boxes to give to families whose babies or children die so they have something to remember them by.

READ MORE: Memory boxes help grieving process

"Last year we delivered more than 600 memory boxes and more than 600 miscarriage bags to hospitals in Brisbane, Ipswich, the Gold Coast and the Sunshine Coast," Ms Shaw said.

"It's an acknowledgement that they've just been through this horrendous traumatic event and it re-enforces the fact that somebody cares."

Precious Wings co-founder Kirstie Shaw (right) explains how the organisation provides special gifts for grieving families at the devastating time when they have lost a baby or child. Pictured with Ipswich Hospital clinical mid-wife Aynsley Hunter.
Precious Wings co-founder Kirstie Shaw (right) explains how the organisation provides special gifts for grieving families at the devastating time when they have lost a baby or child. Pictured with Ipswich Hospital clinical mid-wife Aynsley Hunter. David Nielsen

Ms Shaw said it was shattering for parents to leave hospital with nothing.

"As a parent the hardest thing in the world is walking out of the hospital without your baby. I can't even describe that feeling," she said.

"Every box has the message, 'as you leave the hospital without your precious baby we hope you take peace in the knowledge (they) will be loved and remembered'.

READ MORE: Rainbow after the storm

"The boxes have a candle, a photo frame, obviously tissues are a must and we also include two teddy bears with one usually going with the baby and one being kept by the parents so they can keep that link with their baby."

Ms Shaw said the boxes were donated in memory of another lost child to make sure parents knew they were not alone.

"They can realise someone else has gone through this and they're still here," she said.

"You get this fleeting moment to make a lifetime worth of memories so anything that can enable that process is a good thing."

Visit the Precious Wings Facebook page.

Ipswich Queensland Times

Topics:  charity heymumma precious wings stillbirth

VIDEO: Dashcam footage shows Ipswich crash

VIDEO: Dashcam footage shows Ipswich crash

DRIVER shares video so others watch out for ambulances on the road.

  • News

  • 3rd Mar 2017 8:05 AM

HAZARDOUS MOULD: ICU patients relocated as clean up begins

TIME FOR ACTION: West Moreton Hospital and Health Service executive director medical services Pieter Pike and infectious diseases expert Rashmi Dixit discuss a mould outbreak in the ICU.

Fungus outbreak at Ipswich Hospital

Abortion decriminalisation: Where Ipswich MPs stand

Bundamba MP Jo-Ann Miller: As a Mother of pre-term babies I have some strong conviction concerns and found some elements were not compatible with the thinking of many people I've consulted over the issue.

'Flawed' decriminalisation bill failed to make Parliament vote

Mum helps others after losing her own baby

Precious Wings co-founder Kirstie Shaw (right) explains how the organisation provides special gifts for grieving families at the devastating time when they have lost a baby or child. Pictured with Ipswich Hospital clinical mid-wife Aynsley Hunter.

AFTER losing her son, Kristie Shaw decided his legacy would live on

Local Partners

VIDEO: Is this Ipswich's worst intersection?

$900k cash splash to help thousands of cars every hour navigate tricky turn

'Fine litterbugs $5000 like Singapore' says Mr Clean

ANGELS OF STREETS: Andy Brodersen (right) and Ron Baginski voluntarily pick up litter in the Collingwood Park area because they love Ipswich.

VIDEO: Rubbish hero says fine them and take photos of them too

Your guide to a great night out

There's plenty of entertainment on in Ipswich this weekend.

CHECK out what's on around Ipswich

LIONS, BEARS AND TIGERS: Go wild at Workshops Rail Museum

A Room for Wild Animals features a lion, tiger, jaguar, cheetah, polar bear, brown bear, black bear, moose, buffalo, deer and antelope.

Get up close and personal with 20 large taxidermy specimens

Five things to do in Ipswich this weekend

Kyle Breese as John Wilkes Booth and Alex Andujar as Charles Giteau will be in the Assasins theatre show.

Check out what's on around the region

ED SHEERAN took a swing at Justin Bieber's face with a golf

Ed Sheeran took a swing at Justin Bieber's face with a golf club. Seriously.

Keira Maguire and Kris Smith eliminated from I’m A Celebrity

Keira Maguire and Kris Smith have been eliminated from I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!

ELIMINATIONS ramp up as reality show enters its final weeks.

Why the best vision is still to come on Planet Earth II

A red-eyed tree frog takes a rest in the jungles of Costa Rica in a scene from the documentary TV series Planet Earth II.

LANDMARK doco series takes on all-new terrain.

Shock exit of Eurovision presenters

Julia Zemiro and Sam Pang present SBS's Eurovision Song Contest coverage.

SBS announce Julia Zemiro and Sam Pang will not host Eurovision 2017

Aussie band asked to change name

It’s a bit late to ask Hunters and Collectors to change the name they have had for 36 years.

Activists PETA ask Hunters and Collectors to consider a “namelift”.

Two accountants behind Oscars Best Picture debacle ‘banned’

Faye Dunaway, left, and Warren Beatty present the award for best picture at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

President of film academy says two accountants won't be welcome back

Adele: Why fireworks will be missing from Aussie shows

The British superstar was left distraught during dress rehearsals

Escape to the Country

2 Wernowskis Road, Fernvale 4306

4 1 3 $449,000

Situated on the outskirts of Fernvale you will find this lowset brick home overlooking the undulating countryside and yet only a short 5 minute drive to town and a...

Farmland Close to Town

17 Shelbach Road, Mutdapilly 4307

Residential Land 0 0 $465,000

Ipswich is a very short commute of 15 minutes and Brisbane is 55 minutes with easy access to the Cunningham Highway of less than 5 minutes. With its great...

BIG VALUE FOUR BEDROOM FAMILY HOME - READY AND WAITING FOR YOU!

61 Tawney Street, Lowood 4311

House 4 2 2 $250,000

This stunning four bedroom family home is beautifully presented, only three years old, is still under full builders warranty, offers great tax depreciation for...

THE PERFECT INVESTMENT OR FAMILY HOME!

3 Sandpiper Drive, Lowood 4311

House 4 4 4 $259,000

This stunning four bedroom family home is only 5 years old, is still under full builders warranty, offers great tax depreciation for investors and is currently...

NEAR NEW &amp; TRULY IMMACULATE - THIS IS SOMETHING REALLY SPECIAL!

34 Tawney Street, Lowood 4311

House 4 2 2 $259,000

This stunning four bedroom family home is beautifully presented on both the outside and the inside. The home is truly immaculate! The home is only three years...

LOWOOD FAMILY LIVING AT ITS FINEST!

45 Tawney Street, Lowood 4311

House 4 2 2 $259,000 NEG

This stunning four bedroom family home is the complete package for either families or investors looking for a super low maintenance, feature packed and beautiful...

Modern executive style home at bargain price.

14 Sandpiper Drive, Lowood 4311

House 4 2 2 $255,000

This stunning four bedroom family home is only five years old, is still under full builders warranty, offers great tax depreciation for investors and is currently...

THE PERFECT HOME FOR BOTH FAMILIES AND INVESTORS!

31 Atlantic Drive, Brassall 4305

House 4 2 2 $369,000

This is the perfect family home for both families and investors and here’s why! This home has fantastic street appeal and it is totally established. It has an...

THE PERFECT HOME FOR BOTH FAMILIES AND INVESTORS!

17 Staaten Street, Brassall 4305

House 4 2 2 $325,000

This amazing and feature packed family home is less than seven years old and located in a prime new home area in ever popular Brassall. It has all the right...

TIME TO LEAVE THE NEST

4/14A Macquarie Street, Booval 4304

Unit 2 1 1 $219,000

If it is time to leave home, we have found a great place to start that won’t break the bank. Located in a great position close and handy to Booval Fair shopping...

SNEAK PEEK: Take a look inside this gorgeous hillside home

Front entrance of 4A Whiteley Street Frenchville

Six-bedroom home with plenty of space

Iconic North Coast post office up for sale

HISTORY: Nicole Swain is selling the historic Bangalow Post Office building this month.

Post office comes complete with the historic Lest We Forget clock

Opponents question Sekisui's 68% support claim

VIEW: An artist's impression of Sekisui House's proposal looking towards Mount Coolum.

Developer says it has 68% support, claims which raised some eyebrows

Council to take ownership of key CBD site

COUNCIL OWNED: The site of the new Ipswich CBD library and surrounding civic space is set to be owned by Ipswich City Council

New city library and civic space to be transferred from ICP

COMMENT: Pahlke not alone in opposition to small blocks

Cr David Pahlke

Councillor is simply saying what a lot of us are thinking

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!