Ipswich mum caught stealing, using fake $50 notes

AN IPSWICH mum left her car in a Disabled Parking zone at Riverlink, shopped at Kmart then wheeled away a trolley load of $300 goods without paying.

She just loaded her car and drove off.

Eastern Heights mum Shelley Armstrong ignored police yelling for her to stop and drove the wrong way, which caused an oncoming driver to take evasive action.

Her offending led her into Ipswich Magistrates Court to face a series of charges put by police prosecutor Bronson Ballard.

Shelley Anne Armstrong, 30, pleaded guilty to unauthorised dealing with shop goods - $38 fuel at Booval; causing public nuisance; dangerous operation of a motor vehicle at Riverlink on January 7; failing to stop for police; obstructing police; drug driving; unlicensed driving; possession of counterfeit money at Raceview on November 17, 2017; two counts of uttering counterfeit money; stealing fuel $29.03 at Yamanto; and stopping in a Disabled parking zone.

The counterfeit charges related to $50 notes she used at Woolworths in Booval and a food store at Raceview in November 2016.

Mr Ballard said the most serious offence was the dangerous operation of her car at 4pm on a Saturday in the Riverlink car park when it was busy with pedestrians after she stole $300 worth of goods from Kmart.

He said that when she went to leave in her car police pulled up and told her to stop and park her car.

"Instead she turned around (the car) and driven the wrong way up a one way lane at quite a low speed. Then drove through the car park," Mr Bronson said.

"CCTV shows her driving in some places quite appallingly. Not alleged she was speeding or driven extremely fast.

"There were two children in her car when she failed to stop."

The facts of Armstrong's other offences were not detailed in open court and remain a mystery.

Police sought a jail term of one month, suspended.

Defence lawyer Yassar Khan said Armstrong has an injury, had surgery and cannot stand for long. He said she was unable to do unpaid community service work as punishment.

He said her dangerous operation was at the lower end, saying she was a very anxious person and no one had been in actual danger.

Mr Khan said she was charged with public nuisance when intercepted by police because "her highly anxious demeanour, she is quite a loud person by nature".

"Things got too much for her and she behaved in the way she has," he said.

Mr Khan said the counterfeit money was given to her by her then boyfriend - "she says it did not look right but went ahead and used it anyway".

Magistrate Louise Shephard said the counterfeit offences were not sophisticated in terms of quality of the fake notes.

And the dangerous driving was on a lesser scale of seriousness but she did cause another driver to make a manoeuvre to avoid Armstrong running into that driver's car.

Armstrong was sentenced to 15 month probation on some offences, and for the counterfeit offences placed on a $1000, 12 month good behaviour bond.

She received two driving disqualifications of six months and three months.