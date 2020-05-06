Ipswich MP’s factional switch to ‘secure extra funding’

MP's Jim Madden, Di Farmer, Jennifer Howard and Charis Mullen on Brisbane Street in West Ipswich.

IPSWICH West MP Jim Madden said his party room switch was orchestrated in an effort to "secure extra funding" for his electorate.

The backbencher joined the Labor Party's left faction this week, defecting from the right.

In a statement on his Facebook page, Mr Madden said the move did not mean he wasn't in support of Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk.

The left faction is headed by Deputy Premier Jackie Trad.

"My decision has nothing to do with what happens in Brisbane," he said.

"I support Annastacia Palaszczuk 100 per cent, and always have from the time she was Opposition Leader against Campbell Newman in 2012.

"My decision is about getting my local campaign right, and making sure I can do everything I can for my electorate of Ipswich West to secure extra funding from State and Federal Governments, whether it be for our schools, main roads or community sporting facilities."

When contacted by the QT, Mr Madden did he did not want to make any further public statements.

Mr Madden was elected to his seat in 2015 after a stint as councillor for Somerset Regional Council.

Ms Palaszczuk said she did not have time for "factional games".

"I think everyone should be focused on dealing with this crisis," she said.

"It's very disappointing that people are focusing on that when my whole entire time should be focused on the coronavirus."