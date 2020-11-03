Ipswich MP ‘very willing and able’ to take on Cabinet position

Ipswich West MP Jim Madden, Deputy Premier Steven Miles, Bundamba MP Lance McCallum, Jordan MP Charis Mullen and Ipswich MP Jennifer Howard. All four Ipswich MPs retained their seats.

IPSWICH MP Jennifer Howard said she is “very willing and able” to take on a Cabinet position after a resounding victory at Saturday’s election to win her third term.

Annastacia Palaszczuk led Labor to a comprehensive result to secure government with a five per cent swing towards the party from the 2017 election.

Across Ipswich, all four state seats held comfortably by Labor MPs were retained.

Ipswich MP Jennifer Howard votes at Deebing Heights State School.

Although it would have been one of the shocks of the night to have been turfed out, Ms Howard said it was humbling to be elected once again.

She won 52.5 per cent of the primary vote with 77.9 per cent counted.

“I’m always very humbled to get that sort of support from the community,” she said.

“I think it was a very clear testament too about Annastacia Palaszczuk’s leadership.”

It was a difficult day for One Nation and Clive Palmer’s United Australia Party.

The vote for One Nation statewide was cut in half from 2017 and the mining magnate spent about $5 million in advertising to derail Labor with nothing to show for it.

“I think the bottom has really fallen out of the One Nation boat in Ipswich,” Ms Howard said.

“Labor has stood up to One Nation more than any part of the world in Ipswich.

“I do want to thank my opponents and their teams because it was a very good, clean campaign as opposed to 2017 when (Senator) Malcolm Roberts ran.”

Ms Howard first won her seat in 2015 and is the Assistant Minister for Veterans Affairs and State.

Three members of Ms Palaszczuk’s frontbench retired from state politics in the lead up to the election, while former Deputy Premier Jackie Trad lost her seat to the Greens.

Steven Miles will stay on as Deputy Premier and Health Minister and Cameron Dick will remain Treasurer but there are spots up for grabs with Coralee O’Rourke, Dr Anthony Lynham and Kate Jones stepping down.

“I believe the Premier has already stated that she wants to keep everything pretty much the same but if any opportunity arose, I’d certainly be very willing and able to take it on,” Ms Howard said.

“I’m looking forward to working with my colleagues in parliament to make sure that no opportunity is squandered in Ipswich.”

Charis Mullen, who won 56.9 per cent of the vote with 71.2 per cent counted, also believed the Premier’s leadership during COVID-19 won over Queenslanders.

“The feeling we were getting on the early voting booths and on election day was our strong health response was really resonating,” she said.

“I think that message really did get through to the electorate and certainly widely to Queensland.

Jordan MP Charis Mullen with Labor volunteers and Oxley MP Milton Dick.

“I have worked really hard over the last three years to deliver some critical infrastructure but also just working closely with our community.

“I think Labor went out with a very strong message for many months.

“I also think we have done a lot of good things in our electorates locally.”

Mrs Mullen believed looming cuts to the public service under a potential LNP government played a big part in how voters made their choice.

“I spoke to a lot of people, particularly public servants in the area, who were very concerned about what the future might look like under an LNP government,” she said.

“Once those costings came out from the LNP, which obviously they left very late in the piece, it became very clear that the only way that they were going to be able to fund some of their commitments was going to be by cutting public service and cutting department budgets.

“I think people moved away from the minor parties and I think that was down to the fact that people did want certainty and they wanted a majority government.

“They didn’t want a mishmash of LNP and minor conservative parties forming government.”

Despite a rewarding election win, it’s straight back to work for Mrs Mullen after weekend storms caused millions of dollars in damage to homes in her electorate, particularly in Springfield Lakes.

She said her focus for the next four years would be “future proofing” one of the fastest growing areas in Queensland.

Mrs Mullen would not be drawn on whether she was eyeing off a spot on the frontbench.

“Whatever happens in terms of ministries, I’m sure will be worked out over the next couple of weeks,” she said.

“When I was elected in 2017, it was really about resolving some longstanding and immediate issues.

“We’re one of the largest growing electorates in Queensland and for me it’s about how are we going to plan ahead for the population growth.”

