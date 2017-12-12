Menu
Ipswich MP sworn in as Premier's Assistant Minister

ELECT: Jennifer Howard meets Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk and Deputy Premier Jackie Trad.
Hayden Johnson
IPSWICH MP Jennifer Howard has secured a role as an Assisted Minister in Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk's Cabinet.

At Government House on Tuesday Ms Howard was sworn in as Assistant Minister for Veterans Affairs and Assistant Minister of State.

The re-elected Ipswich representative will work closely with the Premier during the next term of government.

She was renamed the Assistant Minister of State this week after holding the position since November 2016.

"I'm delighted to be working as the Premier's Assistant Minister,” Ms Howard said.

"I will be a strong voice for the Ipswich region as I have been for the last three years.”

Between December 2015, and November 2016, Ms Howard was the Assistant Minister for Local Government.

Ms Palaszczuk said Assistant Ministers would provide strong support during her second term.

"We are determined to continue to work with businesses, communities and local government across Queensland to ensure we maximise the opportunities for creating jobs and delivering frontline services, particularly in areas of health and education,” she said.

The Assistant Ministers will support senior Cabinet Ministers and are drawn from across regional Queensland.

The Assistant Ministers are in addition to the 18-member Cabinet.

The Labor Government will return to parliament with a majority early next year.

Topics:  annastacia palaszczuk jennifer howard minister state government

Ipswich Queensland Times
