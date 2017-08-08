Ipswich MP slams plan for city's new 'super dump'

A map showing the area relevant to BMI Group's latest application with Ipswich city Council to establish a new waste facility. Source: PD Online

A WASTE operator's plan to open a new 'super dump' in Ipswich has been slammed by Bundamba MP Jo-Ann Miller.

Ms Miller briefly met with representatives from BMI Group before the application to establish a landfill facility at New Chum was lodged this month.

If approved, the facility would take up to 1.1 million tonnes of waste a year.

"I am totally against this proposal and I have made that quite clear to the company," Ms Miller said.

The proposed landfill inside the former New Hope coal mine off Whitwood Rd is seven kms from the Ipswich CBD and about a three minute drive to nearby residential areas.

Ms Miller said this type of development was not in the community's best interests.

"Too much of this has gone on," she said.

"This type of development is too close to houses and has clear and detrimental impacts on the community."

IRATE president Jim Dodrill said Ipswich City Council should reject the application.

"I don't think anybody in Ipswich would be happy about this," Mr Dodrill said.

"The council should reject this application. It's not compatible with the residential areas that are adjoining the site."

His group has labelled the planned facility a "super dump" saying it would be the among the largest dumps in Australia.

The issue of waste and dumping has been in the spotlight since Ipswich was named as the dumping capital of Australia in an ABC Four Corners report.

BMI has confirmed waste - largely demolition and construction waste - would be brought in from New South Wales and other southeast Queensland sites.

The application was officially lodged by Austin BMI Pty Ltd as the Ipswich Resource Recovery Facility.

Ipswich City Council has not made a decision on the application yet.

The council recently refused an application from a waste operator to expand the height of a nearby landfill site.

But says it must consider all applications, in line with Queensland planning legislation.

Residents will be given the opportunity to make submissions in the near future.

Fast Facts

The landfill would take 15.7 million cubic metres of waste over 18 years OR 1.1 million tonnes of rubbish each year.

The waste would largely be demolition and construction waste.

According to a covering letter included in the application, up to 10% of waste brought to the facility would be 'regulated waste' which may include asbestos.

The facility would operate as a waste transfer station.

The site is 7km from the Ipswich CBD and a three minute drive from nearby residential areas.

Vegetation would be cleared to allow the development to go ahead.

Once the lifetime of the facility ends, BMI Group says the land will be rehabilitated and the mining void filled "to reflect the topography of the region".

The application will be referred to the State Government for approval.

**Note: The new facility is different to another BMI site within the Swanbank Recycling Park.

