Ipswich MP reacts to Malcolm Roberts plan to contest election

IPSWICH's Labor MP is far from shaking in her boots at the thought of going up against controversial One Nation figure Malcolm Roberts at the state election, after his fall from grace.

Mr Roberts was among a host of Federal politicians who were today found ineligible to hold their position within the government, due to their dual citizenship.

Mr Roberts was almost immediately announced as the endorsed candidate for the state seat of Ipswich by Pauline Hanson's One Nation Party.

Ipswich MP Jennifer Howard said she would be surprised if the people of Ipswich could be wooed by the former senator, who lives in the leafy suburbs of Pullenvale.

"I'm not sure Ipswich people will feel Mr Roberts has a good understanding of the kinds of challenges and issues we are dealing with here," Ms Howard said.

"We've got a reasonably high unemployment rate, people are still recovering from the floods, we have massive population growth happening and we have a need for more infrastructure. We certainly have our unique set of challenges in Ipswich."

Ms Howard said democracy was all about willing people putting their hands up for the job and she had no objection to Mr Roberts' challenge.

"I really love election campaigns and always have, even before I was a politician," Ms Howard said. "It's democracy in action.

"I'm looking forward to winning and maintaining people's trust into the next election."

When asked whether the ongoing Crime and Corruption Commission investigation - which has seen prominent Ipswich City Council figures arrested - along with some criticism of the State Government for its perceived lack of action would give Mr Roberts a leg up, Ms Howard was sceptical.

She said her government was working with the council, as well as keeping a close eye on the situation and would intervene if necessary.

"I work directly with the council and speak regularly with Minister for Local Government Mark Furner," Ms Howard said. "If there was anything specific that I found concerning, I would be speaking with my colleagues in the State Government straight away."

Ms Howard won the seat of Ipswich at the 2015 election.

In November 2016 she was appointed Assistant Minister of State Assisting the Premier.