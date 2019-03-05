Ipswich MP racks up thousands in travel, IT bill as minister
JENNIFER Howard has spent almost $6000 on domestic travel in six months through her role as assistant minister.
Ms Howard, the Assistant Minister for Veterans' Affairs and Assistant Minister of State, spent $15,208 between July and December.
Expenditure of assistant ministers was significantly less than that of ministers; who spent on average $1.09 million each for the same period.
Ms Howard's highest expense was information and technology at $7292.
For motor vehicle running costs, Ms Howard spent $1553.
The latest figures are contained in the Public Report of Office Expenses tabled in the Queensland Parliament.
Ms Howard was the second-highest spender of the five assistant ministers.
Assistant Minister for Treasury Glenn Butcher was the highest at $34,848.