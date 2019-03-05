Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Politics

Ipswich MP racks up thousands in travel, IT bill as minister

Hayden Johnson
by
5th Mar 2019 7:00 AM

JENNIFER Howard has spent almost $6000 on domestic travel in six months through her role as assistant minister.

Ms Howard, the Assistant Minister for Veterans' Affairs and Assistant Minister of State, spent $15,208 between July and December.

Expenditure of assistant ministers was significantly less than that of ministers; who spent on average $1.09 million each for the same period.

Ms Howard's highest expense was information and technology at $7292.

For motor vehicle running costs, Ms Howard spent $1553.

The latest figures are contained in the Public Report of Office Expenses tabled in the Queensland Parliament.

Ms Howard was the second-highest spender of the five assistant ministers.

Assistant Minister for Treasury Glenn Butcher was the highest at $34,848.

More Stories

ipswich mp jennifer howard politics queensland parliament
Ipswich Queensland Times

Top Stories

    Business owner fed up with huge cut taken by UberEats

    premium_icon Business owner fed up with huge cut taken by UberEats

    Business A business owner is prepared to ditch food delivery services for good, which he says is bleeding hospitality establishments dry.

    • 5th Mar 2019 6:37 AM
    Mystery buyer snaps up luxurious Ipswich penthouse

    premium_icon Mystery buyer snaps up luxurious Ipswich penthouse

    Property It was the most expensive piece of residential real estate listed

    Cleaner's jewellery swindle undone after trade-in

    premium_icon Cleaner's jewellery swindle undone after trade-in

    Crime The rings were stored in a small box in a cabinet.

    • 5th Mar 2019 6:36 AM
    Teenage bag snatchers assault woman in Goodna

    premium_icon Teenage bag snatchers assault woman in Goodna

    Crime The teenagers have all been charged with robbery with violence.

    • 5th Mar 2019 6:15 AM