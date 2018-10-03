Menu
Opposition leader Bill Shorten
Opposition leader Bill Shorten
Politics

Ipswich MP a candidate for Dutton's portfolio under Shorten

Hayden Johnson
by
3rd Oct 2018 12:32 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

IPSWICH'S Shayne Neumann stands to become a powerful minister if Labor wins the next federal election.

Mr Neumann, the Member for Blair and Labor's immigration and border protection spokesman, could take on the powerful home affairs portfolio, now occupied by Peter Dutton.

It was revealed in yesterday's The Australian that Mr Shorten will stare down a push from Labor left colleagues and key unions and will go to the election with a commitment to keep the national security super-agency intact.

Former prime minister Malcolm Turnbull established the super department earlier this year in order to appease the conservative side of the Liberal Party - led by Mr Dutton.

Mr Neumann said the opposition had pledged to review the department.

"We supported the government's creation of home affairs," he said.

"We haven't made a final call on it. We should listen to our security agencies."

"Our security agencies are amongst the best in the world.

"You do things to facilitate good government, smooth operation for the machinery of government and to protect the Australian public."

 

Member for Blair Shayne Neumann(left) with electorate officer Janice Cumming holding the Blair Disability Links and Seniors Links directories.
Member for Blair Shayne Neumann(left) with electorate officer Janice Cumming holding the Blair Disability Links and Seniors Links directories.

Mr Neumann stands to take a significant role in a Shorten government, having held Labor's immigration and border protection portfolio since July 2016.

He said it was up to the caucus and prime minister to determine the Cabinet.

"We've got an election to win - we're not getting ahead of ourselves," he said.

Mr Neumann said immigration was "lost" in the department under the Morrison Government, with David Coleman taking on its responsibilities.

"Immigration which has been a driver to a massive amount of growth in jobs... and GDP," he said.

"We're a country built on immigration."

Since World War II, Australia has taken in about 7.5 million people.

