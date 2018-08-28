Menu
Member for Wright Scott Buchholz with Prime Minister Scott Morrison.
Politics

Ministerial role for Ipswich MP as poll signals LNP wipeout

Hayden Johnson
by
28th Aug 2018 12:09 AM

SCOTT Buchholz promises the Coalition Government will work for regional Queensland as he takes up a new role in the Prime Minister's ministry.

After a week of chaos in Canberra that resulted in Malcolm Turnbull being dumped by his party in favour of Scott Morrison, a new Cabinet has been revealed.

Mr Buchholz, the Member for Wright, has been appointed Assistant Minister for Roads and Transport in the Morrison Government.

"I look forward to serving the Prime Minister, Scott Morrison and Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Infrastructure, Transport and Regional Development, Michael McCormack in this important ministerial position," he said.

"As a former road transport operator, I understand industry issues and know how important a good, reliable road and transport system is to communities big and small right across Australia.

"I will draw on this previous experience and consult widely with all stakeholders to achieve the best possible outcomes."

Mr Buchholz's optimism comes as the first Newspoll since the leadership spill points to an overwhelming victory for the Labor Party.

Labor's 51 to 49 lead under Mr Turnbull increased to a 56 to 44 win against Mr Morrison.

"I will work hard every day to restore stability to the government and bring fresh ideas to help tackle the big road and transport challenges facing Australia," Mr Buchholz said.

federal politics malcolm turnbull scott buchholz scott morrison
Ipswich Queensland Times

