Ipswich MP calls for seat name change

FORTHRIGHT: Ipswich West MP Jim Madden has made a submission, one of 1546, to the Queensland Redistribution Commission. PHOTO: INGA WILLIAMS

IPSWICH has played a key part in the 1546 submissions sent to the Queensland Redistribution Commission on the proposed realignment of electoral boundaries.

The submissions have been made public after the biggest shake-up in electoral boundaries in living memory was made by the QRC in February when it increased the number of state electorates from 89 to 93.

Willowbank Area Residents Group president George Hatchman made a submission that the suburb of Willowbank be moved into Ipswich West rather than Scenic Rim.

Ipswich West MP Jim Madden has also made a submission.

He said his submission was made to support Mr Hatchman's proposal and also in support of a submission he said had been made by Ipswich City Council calling for a name change of Ipswich West to Jordan.

Jordan was the name given to the new seat based around Springfield, and was named in honour of the late Vai Jordan who was an Ipswich West MP and Ipswich councillor.

Mr Madden outlined to the QT why he has made his submission.

"My submission was made in support of two submissions that I heard had been made," Mr Madden said.

"One was in support of George Hatchman's submission that Willowbank be included in my electorate of Ipswich West.

"I think Willowbank has a greater community of interest with Ipswich than it does with the prominent towns in Scenic Rim, which are Boonah and Beaudesert.

"The Ipswich City Council told me that they had suggested Ipswich West be called Jordan and I support that.

"Vai Jordan used to be the member for Ipswich West and she was the second woman elected to the Queensland Parliament.

"Her son still lives in Ipswich West and I thought it was more appropriate for my seat to be called Jordan than it is for Springfield.

"There is a bit more to it than that as well.

"I take in the northern suburbs of Ipswich and now I take in the southern suburb of Yamanto, so calling my electorate Ipswich West I think is really a bit misleading."

QRC chairman Hugh Botting said the commission was carefully considering the hundreds of submissions made during the initial 30-day consultation period.

"I am pleased that people took an interest in such a fundamental part of the democratic process," Mr Botting, a retired District Court judge, said.

"The commission is examining each and every submission - and it could be that we make changes to our original proposal.

"We will map out most of the suggestions to see if they are possible and what the flow-on effect would be."