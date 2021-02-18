Ipswich MP blasts council for handing back $500k grant

MEMBER for Blair Shayne Neumann has blasted Ipswich City Council for its “disgraceful” handling of $500,000 in federal funding which it ended up handing back to the government.

The funds were intended for a project that would have benefited sporting clubs from across the region.

The fired-up federal MP told the QT it was “one of the worst things” he had seen in his 13 years in office.

Speaking from Parliament House on Thursday morning, Mr Neumann said he was angered and disappointed with the conduct of the council after it was awarded $500,000 through the Federal Government’s Community Sport Infrastructure Grant program in February 2019.

The council approached the Ipswich Hockey Association about applying for a grant on its behalf at the end of 2018 with the club providing the consent to do so.

The money would have been used to implement underground irrigation, improved lighting and a reconfiguration of the grass fields owned by the association at its facility at Raceview.

A $1.1 million contribution was needed from the council to complete the project.

The four grass hockey fields are leased by the council with that agreement running out in 2033.

After a council offer to buy the fields for $350,000 in June last year was knocked back, the association was informed the project would not be going ahead.

An offer from the association to extend the lease by 20 years to 2053 for one dollar was also rejected.

The $500,000 was returned to the Federal Government.

“A new council gets in, a new mayor and councillors accepting this nonsense from council officers,” he said.

“They wouldn’t even meet with the Ipswich Hockey Association and then made the decision to not proceed with the $500,000 application.

“I wrote to the CEO of the Ipswich City Council on November 2 expressing my disappointment and saying this money can’t be lost to Ipswich.

“I met with council officers as a result of this and their position was arrogant and supercilious.

“The Ipswich City Council has treated Ipswich Hockey Association shabbily, disgracefully.

“I call on the mayor (Teresa Harding) and councillors in Ipswich to do better. This sets a very, very bad precedent.

“The council should do better and they shouldn’t have acted - the current council - lemming-like to accept the council officers’ ridiculous and inexplicable conduct in relation to this.

“In the 13 years I have been in this place, I have never had a local council knock back funds.”

Council CEO David Farmer wrote in a return letter to Mr Neumann in November that the capital works proposed were a “long standing matter” that the council had been trying to resolve with the hockey association.

“Under the previous council, an application for a Community Sport Infrastructure Grant of $500,000 was successful on the basis of further capital support of $1,100,000 being provided by council,” he wrote.

“On review of the proposed scope of works and in light of previous discussions and the current tenure agreement, council made a decision not to proceed with the capital works program.

“The basis of the decision was that despite offering potential benefit to the community as a multipurpose facility any investment in a facility that is not owned by council was not in the best interest of the community nor an appropriate use of council funds.

“In addition, significant ongoing maintenance costs would be required on an annual basis.

“It should also be noted that IHA advised council that the planned capital upgrades would not provide their association with any immediate or additional beneficial use.”

Mr Farmer said the council made inquiries on whether the funds could be redistributed into other projects but were told it was restricted to the original application.

“Under the current lease, Council has provided considerable support to the IHA through both rent (in advance for the entire 20 year tenure period) of the facility and ongoing annual maintenance of the grass hockey fields,” he wrote.

But Mr Neumann said on Thursday morning claims the project would not have benefited the association were not true and the project would have significantly befitted clubs from around the city as well.

He also said the council were aware of ongoing maintenance costs when it applied for the funding.

Ipswich Hockey secretary Margret Mantell said the project would have a been a huge boost for other local sport clubs.

“It’s not going to affect us as much as it is other sporting groups in the city because we have limited use of the grass fields as hockey is now played on artificial surfaces and that’s the future of the sport,” she said.

“We use it for some junior fixtures and some basic physical training.

“The irrigation would have benefited us because one of our concerns is that the grass fields aren’t often in a fit state, especially to hold state championships.

“The (new) lighting would have allowed council to fully activate the area and any number of sports would have then been able to use the facility and use it outside of hockey season.

“We use it in winter but other any sport could have used the area in summer.”

The space has been used to set up full-sized rugby league and football fields for carnivals in the past.

The project would have involved a reconfiguration to accommodate both oval and rectangular fields.

Mrs Mantell said if the club had just applied for the funding themselves they could have started the works in stages.



“They were putting in council funds as well to finish the project and that was their concern that they were committing funds to a property they didn’t own,” she said.

“Because they wanted to buy the land, had we sold it to them the project would have gone ahead.

“Our management committee weren’t prepared to sell the area because that’s our protection for future development.

“They were only offering $350,000 for that whole area which we didn’t feel was value for us.

“To replace our two artificial surfaces will cost us close to $1 million and we have to do that every 10 years so $350,000 would have gone nowhere towards that.

“We had probably been negotiating with them for 12 months or more how we could get around the issue of them not owning the land.”

Mrs Mantell said the 90-year-old association was self-sufficient.

“We provide that facility for all of Ipswich,” she said.

“When we host state championships and other events there the economic value to the city is immense.

“Last year we had 21 primary school teams from all over the state come here for the state primary school championships and the economic value would have been incredible.

“We do all of that at our own expense.

“If we didn’t provide this facility, council would have to look at providing some sort of (other) facility if they wanted hockey in the city.”

A council spokesman said the $500,000 was refunded in December.

“Council is continuing discussions with Ipswich Hockey Association with a view to achieving an outcome that is fair and equitable for the entire Ipswich community,” he said.

“In late 2018, council entered into a funding agreement to install irrigation and lighting at the grass fields on Briggs Road at a cost of approximately $1.6 million, with $1.1 million to be provided by council and the remaining $500,000 via a Federal Government grant.

“This agreement was entered into on the basis that the facility would be a multi-sport facility.

“Upon a later review, it was determined that as council does not own the land that any investment by council would not be the best use of ratepayers’ monies.

“Council raised the option of purchasing the fields at market value with a view to working collaboratively with Ipswich Hockey Association to further develop the sporting complex to meet the association’s future needs, however the association declined that offer.

“Legacy issues of the previously dismissed council continue to come to light, including matters relating to sporting club leases and maintenance agreements.”

The spokesman said the council entered into a lease with the association over the grass hockey fields for a 20-year term in 2013 with $55,000 paid a year.

“(This) was more than double the market rent for the facility,” he said.

“The rent for the whole of the lease term was paid upfront to IHA and at the commencement of the lease, which amounted to $1.1 million.

“Council gave a permit to IHA for the use of the grass fields on agreed times and days during the winter season for a nominal rate of $350 per annum.

“The grass fields are solely used by IHA with the occasional casual user occupying the fields.

“IHA advised council officers that this was a deal crafted by the previous council to assist IHA with debt at the time.”

The spokesman said the previous council agreed to undertake annual maintence of the grass fields, which includes mowing, watering, fertilising and utility costs at a cost of $110,000 a year.

“Council officers have attempted to resolve this with IHA and have proposed a number of different options to derive a better outcome for the community,” he said.

“This included a scaled down option of the works and also purchasing the land from IHA at market value.

“Council had the land assessed by an accredited valuer and made an offer to IHA, however this was declined.

“After consideration of the proposed infrastructure, alongside the existing deal that IHA was granted and the limited activation the works would provide to other sporting groups and the community, a decision was made not to proceed.”

