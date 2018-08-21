Ipswich MP backs Turnbull as Dutton prepares to strike

A RURAL Queensland MP has acknowledged his constituents are not fond of Malcolm Turnbull but were fed up with the frequent leadership crisis in Canberra.

The nation could have its sixth Prime Minister in eight years if conservative Liberal MP Peter Dutton launches a challenge for the top job.

Member for Wright Scott Buchholz said Mr Turnbull had his support but declared the issue of a leadership challenge was a "mute point".

"Dutton's not challenging," Mr Buchholz said on Monday afternoon.

"I think without a doubt whilst Turnbull may not appeal to everyone, I can absolutely guarantee Australians have lost their appetite for the revolving door prime ministership."

A Liberal Party meeting started in Canberra at 9am.

The electorate of Wright covers 7577-square kilometres and takes in part of Ipswich, Scenic Rim, Lockyer Valley and the Gold Coast.

Mr Buchholz was Chief Government Whip when Tony Abbott was toppled as Prime Minister by Mr Turnbull in 2015 - putting him front and centre in the leadership crisis.

He acknowledged disunity was death in politics and praised Mr Turnbull for "how well he navigated a pathway through this very complex issue being the National Energy Guarantee".

Mr Buchholz said his constituents would welcome action to lower power prices.

"There is no other electorate in the country, Wright has the highest electorate with solar panels - cost is the most important point," he said.