Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Federal Member for Wright Scott Buchholz with Treasurer Scott Morrison.
Federal Member for Wright Scott Buchholz with Treasurer Scott Morrison. Contributed
Politics

Ipswich MP backs Turnbull as Dutton prepares to strike

Hayden Johnson
by
21st Aug 2018 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A RURAL Queensland MP has acknowledged his constituents are not fond of Malcolm Turnbull but were fed up with the frequent leadership crisis in Canberra.

The nation could have its sixth Prime Minister in eight years if conservative Liberal MP Peter Dutton launches a challenge for the top job.

Member for Wright Scott Buchholz said Mr Turnbull had his support but declared the issue of a leadership challenge was a "mute point".

"Dutton's not challenging," Mr Buchholz said on Monday afternoon.

"I think without a doubt whilst Turnbull may not appeal to everyone, I can absolutely guarantee Australians have lost their appetite for the revolving door prime ministership."

A Liberal Party meeting started in Canberra at 9am.

The electorate of Wright covers 7577-square kilometres and takes in part of Ipswich, Scenic Rim, Lockyer Valley and the Gold Coast.

Mr Buchholz was Chief Government Whip when Tony Abbott was toppled as Prime Minister by Mr Turnbull in 2015 - putting him front and centre in the leadership crisis.

He acknowledged disunity was death in politics and praised Mr Turnbull for "how well he navigated a pathway through this very complex issue being the National Energy Guarantee".

Mr Buchholz said his constituents would welcome action to lower power prices.

"There is no other electorate in the country, Wright has the highest electorate with solar panels - cost is the most important point," he said.

Related Items

liberal party malcolm turnbull member for wright peter dutton scott buchholz
Ipswich Queensland Times

Top Stories

    4WD towing laws to be toughened

    premium_icon 4WD towing laws to be toughened

    News TOUGH new laws to be introduced by the Palaszczuk Government will stop upgrades to 4WD vehicles, meaning any Queensland driver wanting to buy a caravan will...

    Homeless man the victim of 'brutal, cowardly' street bashing

    premium_icon Homeless man the victim of 'brutal, cowardly' street bashing

    Crime Magistrate horrified by young attacker's assault

    Non-complying roadside bins to get slapped with stickers

    Non-complying roadside bins to get slapped with stickers

    News Keep the correct rubbish rubbish in the bin

    Local Partners