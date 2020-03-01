Ipswich mourns loss of Philip Rule

THE COMMUNITY is mourning the sudden loss of Ipswich man Phil Rule who made a name for himself as a massage therapist to the stars and a fifth-generation coal miner.

After he left Ipswich Grammar School, he went to work in the family coal mine, the Oakleigh colliery at Rosewood, which his family owned for more than 100 years.

He worked there for a couple of years before heading north to work in the mines in Central Queensland.

While he was working there he got a couple of bad injuries that meant he had to give up the mining industry.

That's when he was introduced to the world of massage therapy and physio and soon found himself as a massage therapist with celebrity clients.

When he started, about 2000, most of his clients were sports people. One of the first to swear by his work was Natalie Cook, who won a gold medal in beach volleyball at the Sydney Olympics.

Philip Rule with Paris Hilton.

And the names got bigger from Novak Djokovic to Paris Hilton, Kate Hudson and Russell Crowe.

Mr Rule's life took another turn when he was diagnosed with diabetes.

He passed away suddenly last week and tributes from friends and family have flooded social media.

"Rip Philip Rule, a true gentleman taken way too soon.....," Michael Szabo said.

"Philip you were a character and we had some interesting times over the last year. I can't believe that you are gone. You were 'larger than life' and never a dull moment. RIP," Danielle Brook said.