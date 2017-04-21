Ipswich Motorway upgrade tender awarded

A TRIED and true consortium has been awarded the Ipswich Motorway upgrade project with early works to start in August.

The Brisbane-based Bielby Hull Albem joint venture will design and construct stage one of the upgrade along a three kilometre stretch between Granard Rd, Rocklea to Oxley Rd, Oxley.

The joint venture of Bielby Holdings, JF Hull and Albem Operations has previously constructed the Pacific Motorway upgrade at Daisy Hill and worked individually on a plethora of major projects.

Stage one of the upgrade is expected to be completed in 2020.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said the $400 million upgrade, jointly funded by the Queensland and Commonwealth Governments, would relieve the pain for commuters and create employment.

"The Ipswich Motorway is currently a major source of frustration for more than 85,000 motorists who use this section of the motorway daily, including up to 12,000 trucks,” she said.

"This project will not only improve safety and travel times for motorists, it will support 470 direct jobs which is great news for local workers and business.”

Federal Minister for Urban Infrastructure Paul Fletcher said the more than 12,000 trucks which used this section of Ipswich Motorway daily were experiencing delays.

He said those delays were "putting pressure on our freight network, and increasing the risks associated with road accidents”.

"This major infrastructure project will upgrade the Ipswich Motorway from four to six lanes along a three kilometre stretch between Rocklea and Oxley,” he said.

Main Roads Minister Mark Bailey said the works would also focus on improving the motorway's flood immunity.

"Work will include constructing higher bridges over the Oxley Creek area, which will see a more reliable, safer motorway through Oxley and Rocklea, improving productivity and benefiting all south-east Queenslanders,” he said.

The State Government recognises the need to upgrade the remaining four kilometres to the west Oxley Rd through to the Centenary Mwy. That work is still subject to road network priorities and the availability of funds.

During construction, on weekdays between 5am and 8pm, the four motorway lanes along the project corridor will remain open. A portion of the construction will occur on either side of the motorway during the day.

Work will also require lane closures at night to provide a safe zone around works and to minimise impacts to traffic.