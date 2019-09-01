Ipswich Motorway at a standstill following vehicle rollover

Police are currently on scene following a single vehicle rollover on the Ipswich motorway this morning.

A SINGLE vehicle rollover on the Ipswich Motorway at Gailes has caused the westbound lanes to be shut and traffic diverted through Goodna.

At 4.21am paramedics were called to treat one adult male who was initially encapsulated with head and leg injuries.

The male was transported in a critical condition to Royal Brisbane Women's Hospital with a High Acuity Response Unit officer and Critical Care Paramedics on board for transport.

The motorway is expected to remain closed with traffic diversions in place for the next several hours.