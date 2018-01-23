Ipswich motorists guzzled second cheapest fuel in Queensland

Andrew was born and bred in Ipswich and has been at the QT since 2007. After starting out on the country rounds, he moved onto court reporting and then police and emergency services, which he has now been covering for the last three years. When he is not working on police rounds Andrew is busy sifting through the garbage of famous people, in search of ideas for his weekly column, the Naughty Korner. As there are very few famous people in Ipswich, Andrew is often forced to write his column about...

WHILE petrol prices close to the $1.50 mark will be giving Ipswich motorists the back to work blues this week, it turns out we've had it pretty good of late.

The RACQ's Annual Fuel Price Report has confirmed the city had the states second cheapest averal ULP price for 2017.

While the average price of 126.8 cents per litre was down with the lowest in Queensland, it was also 9.9 cents higher than the previous calendar year.

A rise in the global oil price was to blame for the relatively sharp increase in prices, which affected the entire state in 2017.

RACQ spokesperson Renee Smith said retail margins charged by Ipswich service stations were fairer than other nearby locations.

"The indicative retail margin in Ipswich was 8.7cpl last year, which was 3.5cpl lower than Brisbane,” she said

"Ipswich motorists need to ensure they don't become complacent though. Prices are currently high across the southeast and motorists should continue to shop around, only filling up at servos selling fuel at a fair price.”

Ms Smith said the current Ipswich ULP average was 148.6cpl, with prices in the most expensive phase of the price cycle.