Ipswich motorists guzzled second cheapest fuel in Queensland

Fuel prices on the rise. Photo: John Gass / Daily News
Andrew Korner
WHILE petrol prices close to the $1.50 mark will be giving Ipswich motorists the back to work blues this week, it turns out we've had it pretty good of late.

The RACQ's Annual Fuel Price Report has confirmed the city had the states second cheapest averal ULP price for 2017.

While the average price of 126.8 cents per litre was down with the lowest in Queensland, it was also 9.9 cents higher than the previous calendar year.

A rise in the global oil price was to blame for the relatively sharp increase in prices, which affected the entire state in 2017.

RACQ spokesperson Renee Smith said retail margins charged by Ipswich service stations were fairer than other nearby locations.

"The indicative retail margin in Ipswich was 8.7cpl last year, which was 3.5cpl lower than Brisbane,” she said

"Ipswich motorists need to ensure they don't become complacent though. Prices are currently high across the southeast and motorists should continue to shop around, only filling up at servos selling fuel at a fair price.”

Ms Smith said the current Ipswich ULP average was 148.6cpl, with prices in the most expensive phase of the price cycle.

Topics:  ipswich petrol prices racq annual fuel price report

Ipswich Queensland Times
