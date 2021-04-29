Menu
A Karalee man has been killed in a two-vehicle crash in Brisbane on Wednesday evening.
News

Ipswich motorcyclist killed in two-vehicle crash

Lachlan Mcivor
29th Apr 2021 7:00 AM
AN IPSWICH man has been killed after he was hit by a car while riding a motorbike in Brisbane’s south west on Wednesday evening.

Police say initial investigations indicate a Honda motorcycle and a Nissan Navara ute collided at the intersection of Sumners Road and Wacol Station Road in Riverhills at 5.30pm.

The 28-year-old motorcyclist from Karalee died at the scene.

Paramedics, including Critical Care and the High Acuity Response Unit, treated him at the scene but he succumbed to his injuries.

The 48-year-old driver of the Navara and his 13-year-old passenger were not injured in the two-vehicle crash.

The Forensic Crash Unit is investigating and officers are appealing for anyone who may have seen the motorbike or ute prior to the crash to get in touch with police

Anyone who may have stopped at the traffic lights at the intersection and witnessed the crash is asked to contact police.

Anyone with dashcam vision or any further information is also urged to make contact.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink by calling 131 444.

You can report crime information anonymously to Crime Stoppers by calling 1800 333 000.

Ipswich Queensland Times

