Ipswich mornings to heat up ahead of sudden change

IF you thought it's been cold in the mornings prepare for an icy start to next week.

On Tuesday the minimum temperature will drop to 13 degrees.

It doesn't sound like a dramatic change from today's minimum of 13.8 degrees but Ipswich residents will feel the shift with cool morning following some warmer ones.

A surface trough is approaching from the south west, the BoM says, and as it moves closer conditions will warm to a 17 degree minimum.

That's three degrees above the average April temperatures.

Bureau Meteorologist Lauren Pattie says winds will start to increase too heading into Sunday but behind the approaching trough is a cooler air mass.

Those conditions combined with a high pressure system sitting across the state bringing clear skies will see temperatures rise, then suddenly drop.

"As the high pressure system weakens the temperatures are allowed to cool down a lot more," Ms Pattie said.

Ipswich experienced warm nights through March at an average of 19.9 degrees.

But the flooding rains caused by Ex-Tropical Cyclone Debbie brought a sudden shift in temperatures with the cooler mornings persisting for the past week.

For the next few months, the long-term outlook shows there's about a 50% chance Ipswich maximum temperatures will be above average.

The forecast

Today: Top of 26 degrees with as possible showers this afternoon, dropping to 16 degrees overnight

Tomorrow: Top of 28 degrees, cloudy, dropping to 17 degrees overnight

Sunday: Top of 28 degrees, partly cloudy dropping to 17 degrees overnight

Monday: Top of 30 degrees, dropping to 17 degrees overnight

Tuesday: Top of 28 degrees dropping to 13 degrees overnight