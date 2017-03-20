Bureau: Here's how much rain Ipswich will actually get

UPDATE 1pm: HEAVY rain is finally falling over Ipswich this afternoon, following a drier than expected weekend.

The radar over south-east Queensland shows scattered showers moving towards the south west.

The Bureau of Meteorology has forecast showers to persist for the remainder of the day, with a good chance of showers for the rest of the week.

No significant falls are forecast at this stage.

EARLIER: IPSWICH looks set to finish another month with below average rainfall, after a weekend that promised so much delivered very little.

The rain predicted to hit the region today still won't be enough to bring March rainfall anywhere near the monthly average.

While northern NSW was battered with torrential rain, the clouds parted over Ipswich on Sunday, despite forecasters at one stage predicting healthy falls.

As of today, Amberley weather station has recorded a paltry 16mm in a month where the long-term average rainfall is 83mm.

That follows an unusually dry February, where only 33mm was recorded - well below the average of 119mm.

It seems like an eternity ago, but two good days of rain in January knocked Ipswich's rainfall total for the month up to 179mm, exceeding the monthly average by more than 60mm.

The Bureau of Meteorology is forecasting showers to persist for the rest of the week, although actual rainfall figures are likely to be insignificant.

Daytime temperatures should remain in the low 30s.