‘Ipswich missed out’: Albo blasts budget during Show visit

Australian Labor Party leader Anthony Albanese and Federal Member for Blair Shayne Neumann talk showbags at the Ipswich Show, 2021. Photo: Ebony Graveur

THE leader of the opposition has blasted the federal budget, saying it failed regional towns, including Ipswich.

Australian Labor Party Leader Anthony Albanese took to Ipswich Show on Friday, meeting up with Federal Member for Blair Shayne Neumann.

Showbag in tow, Mr Albanese described how Ipswich and other communities had missed out on getting a fair share of the 2021-22 budget.

“There were a whole lot of communities like this one, that missed out,” Mr Albanese said.

“You had $100 billion of new spending but $3.3 billion cut from infrastructure.

“If you’re trying to stimulate the economy, why would you actually cut infrastructure investment?”

Ipswich missed out on funding for major upgrades, including for the proposed Springfield-Ipswich railway and public transport corridor, the North Ipswich Reserve upgrade and urgent upgrades to the Cunningham Hwy Yamanto-Ebenezer Creek.

“Ipswich just missed out,” Mr Albanese said.

“(I hoped to see) some substantial infrastructure investment, for a start.



“There is a range of roads that could be dealt with here where there are challenges, like the Mount Crosby interchange.”

The Warrego Highway-Mount Crosby Rd interchange project received a $4 million allocation – 80 per cent of the upgrade’s expected cost.

The interchange ramps and roundabouts once accommodated traffic but have failed to keep up with growing Karalee and Chuwar populations.

Mr Albanese said the budget failed to provide a plan for Australia

“It was a showbag budget that didn’t present a plan for the country – we need to build back stronger,” he said.

“Tuesday night’s budget was a series of announcements to try and overcome the political problems that the government itself has created.”



