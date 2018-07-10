Ipswich midwife stars in British TV show

SUPER STAR: Ipswich Hospital midwife Hannah Gaj (with BBC film crew and colleague Tammy Boughen in the background) in the Ipswich Hospital Birth Suite.

SUPER STAR: Ipswich Hospital midwife Hannah Gaj (with BBC film crew and colleague Tammy Boughen in the background) in the Ipswich Hospital Birth Suite.

MILLIONS of British people will will get a glimpse of life at Ipswich Hospital when a BBC television program airs.

Ipswich Hospital midwife Hannah Gaj will star in an upcoming episode of Wanted Down Under, a long-running television series which follows the lives of British families considering a move to Australia and New Zealand in search of a better life.

Ms Gaj joined West Moreton Health last year after she and her husband Zaneer, and their two boys, Noah, 8, and Faris, 2, emigrated from Buckingshire in England to Queensland's southeast.

The family's life-changing decision to move and re-establish themselves in Australia has been captured by film crews and intermittently shared with a TV audience over the past three years.

Earlier this month a film crew spent time with Ms Gaj and her family for the first time since they moved to find out if they were happy with their decision.

Ms Gaj, a midwife with more than five-years' experience, said the gamble had paid off for her family.

"We are happier here,'' Ms Gaj said.

"We were looking for a more outdoorsy lifestyle and more financial freedom.

"Our home in the UK was cold and rainy; I was working for a health care provider that was short-staffed and poorly funded and my husband and I were basically living separate lives because of how much we were both working.''

Ms Gaj said her husband had been initially sceptical about her "crazy idea" to move, but they were now confident they had found a permanent home in Australia, and a job she loved at West Moreton.

"The whole maternity team are great, they are so friendly and welcoming and I love working alongside the other midwives and (Birth Suite nurse unit manager) Alison," Ms Gaj said.

"The show gave us the platform to move here.

"If we weren't involved in Wanted Down Under I don't think we would have moved at the time we did."

Ms Gaj's experience is something Ipswich Hospital's Birth Suite nurse unit manager Alison Caddick can easily relate to - she embarked on a similar journey almost 10 years ago.

Ms Caddick and her husband Stephen Caddick joined West Moreton Health in January 2009, after deciding they wanted a better lifestyle for themselves and their two children - then 12 and 14.

"We had a two-year plan as forever was too long to consider a move so far from home." she said.

"We decided if anyone was unsettled or unhappy we would look to go back to the UK but of course we have been here ever since.''

Ms Caddick said there were several other nurses from the United Kingdom working in the Women, Children and Family division at West Moreton Health.

"I'm not at all surprised to see other nurses and health professionals take the same journey as the work and lifestyle balance here is really good,'' Ms Caddick said.

"When I see other people from the UK it is easy to connect with them because you know what the journey has been like for them and know what support they'll need too."