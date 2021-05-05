Ipswich, Met West girls benefit from one of our best

The Ipswich State High 9/10 years rugby league team progressing well in the 2021 Titans Cup schoolgirls competition.

WHEN you have achieved what Ipswich teacher Veronica White has in rugby league, the next logical step is helping young people.

That's exactly what White continues to do in her many roles developing the sport for girls.

Apart from her teaching commitments in recent weeks, White has been working with Ipswich State High teams involved in the current Titans Cup competition.

The Ipswich teams are progressing well with three Division 1 competition victories in last weekend's second round where some matches are being televised on the QT website.

Ipswich State High's Year 7/8 side beat Beenleigh 32-4.

The school's Year 9/10 combination held out Stretton 16-8.

ISH's open team overpowered Beenleigh 34-4.

The Ipswich State High open schoolgirls team playing in the 2021 Titans Cup competition.

White was delighted with Ipswich State High's efforts.

"Especially with our 9s and 10s,'' White said. "Stretton is probably one of the strongest in that age group.

"Our girls went really well, especially off our line.''

Ipswich State High five-eighth Shalom Sausao scored 14 of the 16 points.

Ipswich State High teams tackle Keebra Park in the three Division 1 grades when the Titans Cup series resumes next Wednesday.

Before that, White's tremendous development work continues at this week's Queensland Schoolgirls rugby league championships in Cairns.

She is guiding the Met West 16-18 years side, providing another opportunity for the former Australian player to share her vast knowledge.

The Met West team features a strong contingent from Ipswich State High, as well as other regional schools like Bellbird Park, Redbank, Forest Lake, Bundamba, Inala and Ipswich Girls' Grammar.

She is delighted to have the Titans Cup series running in addition to the annual state schoolgirls championships, which have elite players from major Queensland schools.

"It's a good challenge for them (Met West girls) and to see how they will fare against the other girls they are going to be playing against later on,'' she said.

The players involved in this week's school carnival return to their Titans Cup teams next week.

Ipswich teacher and coach Veronica White.

White played 17 Tests and at one World Cup during her stint with the Australian Jillaroos from 1995-2004.

The former president of the Australian Women's Rugby League also has the Veronica White Medal named after her by the NRL, recognising her exceptional contribution to women's sport.

VALUABLE LEARNING: Giving girls more confidence

Having returned to representative coaching, she is keen to continue lifting the profile of girls playing rugby league as they develop and reach higher levels.

"It's all about giving them an opportunity to play and the staff that we have here in Ipswich are really supportive,'' White said. "Not only with our rugby league and what they do but in the school as well in building some leadership and some life skills as well.

"All the hard work is worth it in the end.''

The latest four-day Queensland Schoolgirls rugby league championships start on Thursday.

Look out for future Titans Cup livestreaming games on this website.