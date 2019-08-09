Menu
The team from HealthWISE provide an array of mental health services.
Ipswich mental health provider to expand its services

Ashleigh Howarth
by
9th Aug 2019 2:00 PM
ONE of Ipswich's mental health service providers will expand its services and help more people after moving into a new office in South St.

Staff from HealthWISE moved into the new South St office this week, marking a large expansion of the organisation's mental health services.

HealthWISE has been delivering social a social and emotional wellbeing program for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islanders in Ipswich, Scenic Rim, Somerset, South Burnett, Lockyer Valley and Cherbourg since April last year.

But the move will also allow the organisation to expand its services to include a mental health nursing program.

HealthWISE chief executive officer Fiona Strang said she was "delighted that HealthWISE is now established in southeast Queensland".

She said along with funding body the Darling Downs and West Moreton Primary Health Network (PHN), HealthWISE values the opportunity to increase services to people in the region with high quality mental health services, particularly for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people and those experiencing complex mental illness.

"HealthWISE is at the beginning of what we hope is a long path of collaboration with the Darling Downs West Moreton PHN, local organisations and communities, medical services, health services, GP practices and community health groups to name a few," Ms Strang said.

Mental health clinician Stephen Savage said "mental health is something everyone struggles with from time to time. No one's immune".

Mr Savage, who has worked in the health industry for a number years, said while it can be difficult to help people find their balance, it also has "incredible rewards".

HealthWISE is in the process of hiring five new staff members, including a program officer, two mental health nurses and experienced mental health workers as part of the expansion.

Find them at 22 South Street, Ipswich. Phone 3050 4438.

