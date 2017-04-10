Ipswich menswear designer shows fellas how its done

A SIMPLE pair of fitted chinos, a grey T-shirt and some cologne can go a long way.

Ipswich menswear designer Nikke Horrigan has been in the men's fashion game long enough to know how to dress to impress and he says it's not as complicated as most men think.

Nikke's label, aptly called Nikke Horrigan, has been the young designer's love affair for the past few years and reflects his motto for fail-proof dressing: keep it simple.

His distressed denim, frayed hemlines and minimalist, relaxed aesthetic is on par with the evolution of men's fashion.

"Men's fashion has really lifted its game. Social media and fashion ambassadors have really pushed men's fashion in the right direction," he said.

"A few years ago, when social media didn't exist, men weren't as inclined to go shopping or talk so much about fashion, but now its a celebrity thing - what's hot and what's not.

"I think that's a great thing and men's fashion will grow. It might not ever be as big as women's fashion but it will be on par somewhere down the track."

Nikke Horrigan Contributed

Nikke said the Ipswich fashion scene had a lot to learn from its neighbouring capital cities.

"Fashion in Ipswich doesn't really exist and that was why it was hard to start, given the fact that being a pretty small place, people are blue collar and it's not that built around fashion. It's just the town it is," he said.

"It's an old mining town and brought up in that traditional way, you went to work and they're all hard-working people and don't take fashion seriously, they think it's a bit frivolous.

"There are changes happening and everyone has sort of jumped on this bandwagon, which I think is good, it brings everyone together but I think it's still a fair way off to where I think it should be.

"Ipswich will always be my home and my family is here but I don't think I'll stay. I have big ambitions and big wings. Ipswich was good to me growing up, I have a lot of fond memories but there comes a time when you need to jump the paddock."

He said the tendency for men to reject fashion was put down to stigma - a mentality that was due for an overhaul.

"It definitely comes down to stigma, a lot of guys have been brought up like that. Their dads taught them to get on the tools, they never said 'do you want to go to the shops and get a new pair of jeans', that was never in the context," he said.

Nikke Horrigan Contributed

The boilermaker turned plumber turned navy aircraft technician turned coalminer turned fashion designer said he always knew there was "another side" in fashion designing he had never shown.

"Both my parents were trendy. My dad was a smooth criminal, he had turtlenecks and I saw him like James Bond, and my mother was the same," he said.

"I had that upbringing where fashion was kind of a big deal, it was a statement and that has followed me.

"There is no better feeling than knowing you're at your purpose. In fashion I found my purpose."

Nikke Horrigan Contributed

Nikke's guide to fail-proof men's wear

Business corporate

Keep clothes fitted

For business corporate, you can't go past a statement pair of chinos. Have them fitted, I hate when I see baggy chinos like they think they're a rapper.

Try and focus on slim things but in corporate you don't want to look baggy and daggy like you just borrowed your dad's suit for your formal.

Keep things simple, not too fitted like it's strangling you but feel comfortable.

Opt for basic colours

Stick to the basic colours, a lot of people try to be trendy and they end up wearing a ridiculous tie. Keeping it basic and minimalistic is always easy, especially black.

Date wear

Keep it simple, including colours

Always keep it simple like a nice pressed drees shirt, nothing too loud and always keep it simple. You don't want attention drawn on the clothes, you want everything to sort of compliment you.

Keep to basic colours, white and black, that's always smooth.

Maintain personal grooming

Always keep yourself groomed, there is no point having these nice clothes if you haven't brushed your teeth or your hair, you have to look at the whole picture. Also wear cologne.

Casual day wear

Choose casual pieces

You can't go wrong with a white or grey marble tee and some shorts, short pants and a pair of chucks.

Stick to simple outfits

Keep it simple, whatever you're doing keep it simple. Effortless style is what I'm all about.