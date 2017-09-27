Ipswich to melt as city heads for record breaking heat

HOT HOT HOT: While the south-east braces for Thursday's temperatures, the majority of Inland QLD is set to scorch to their hottest temperatures of the heatwave so far on Wednesday Credit: OCF / BSCH

IPSWICH has already sweltered through its hottest September day since 1943 but the city is heading for another milestone before the month ends.

The record for the hottest September Ipswich day was set in 1943 when the city suffered through a 39.2 degree day.

The record was rivalled on Monday when temperatures soared to 38.2 degrees.

Tomorrow could blow the 74-year record out of the water.

The latest prediction has Thursday's max sitting at 39 degrees, down from a 40-degree prediction by the Bureau of Meteorology yesterday.

A late sea breeze might save the state's capital from the worst of the coming heat, but Ipswich is unlikely to be so lucky because of its inland position, missing out on the cooling breeze.

A hot air mass is sitting over the south-east, creating the sweltering conditions.

One of many challenges with temperature forecasting is sea breeze probability and timing. For places like #Brisbane, uncertainty remains. pic.twitter.com/nwtHxo16B6 — BOM Queensland (@BOM_Qld) September 26, 2017

A fire ban has been declared with the hot, windy weather creating dangerous conditions.

Until that air mass moves on, the BoM told the QT yesterday, the heat - and the fire danger - will stay.

There's some relief in sight though. Next week will see things cool down dramatically with temperatures dropping back to 'normal' levels for Spring.

Local fire ban now in place

FIRE bans will be issued for eastern and south-eastern Queensland as the state heads toward heightened fire weather for the second time in as many weeks.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services Director of Rural Operations James Haig said local fire bans would be imposed on a number of local government areas stretching from the Gold Coast to Ipswich, the Lockyer Valley, Brisbane, the Sunshine Coast, Noosa, Gympie and South Burnett.

A local fire ban will take effect from 12.01am (just after midnight), Thursday 28 September to 11.59pm, Saturday 30 September in the following local government areas;

Moreton Bay Regional Council

Brisbane City Council

Redland City Council

Ipswich City Council

Somerset Regional Council

Lockyer Valley Regional Council

Logan City Council

Scenic Rim Regional Council

City of Gold Coast

"All Permits to Light Fire issued in these local government areas have been cancelled," Mr Haig said.

"Unfortunately a return to dangerous fire weather conditions has forced our hand and we cannot risk a fire breaking out in the coming days.

"Fires that start under these conditions may spread quickly and will be difficult to control.

"These fire bans are a pre-emptive measure to prevent that from happening and to reduce the risk of bushfires starting and threatening lives and properties."

Are you ready? Be prepared, know your risk. Click here for more information about bush fire safety.

Mr Haig said local fire bans still permitted people to use a properly constructed barbecue, with conditions.

"A responsible adult must attend a lit barbecue at all times," he said.

"I would encourage anyone who intends to light a barbecue to ensure it is in a clear area away from vegetation, and to have water nearby."

Mr Haig said the community should be extra vigilant and report any fires immediately to 000.

He said the latest fire bans were in areas that had experienced significant bushfire activity since the 2017 Queensland bushfire season began.

"The south-east corner has recorded around 750 bushfires since the start of August, while the Sunshine Coast and Wide Burnett have sizzled through more than 350," he said.

"The level of bushfire activity in the south-east corner alone has increased more than 70 per cent compared to this time last year.

"That is representative of the warm and dry conditions sections of the state are experiencing and this is expected to persist unless we receive a decent downpour."

The latest fire bans come on the heels of restrictions issued in the south-east, the southern downs and north and central Queensland in recent weeks.

"I realise fire bans may inconvenience people, so I appreciate everyone's patience and understanding," Mr Haig said.

"The community response to heightened fire conditions has been fantastic, and I would like to thank the community for abiding by the restrictions and bans that have been imposed to date.

"I always say that bushfire prevention is a partnership between the community and QFES and if we all do our bit then we'll significantly reduce the bushfire threat this season."