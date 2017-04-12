MACCAS BOOST: $800,000 for Playland, McCafe and drive-thru

A POPULAR Ipswich McDonald's is undergoing major renovations including a new playground and a dual-lane drive-thru.

Renovations at the McDonald's in Booval are partially completed, with a brand new playground already open.

"The restaurant (upgrade) is currently under construction with the view to be completed next month," a McDonald's spokesperson said.

"The total reinvestment amount is just over $800,000 and includes a new Playland, upgrades to McCafé, the terrace, and interior, and conversion of the drive-thru to dual lane.

"The new Playland is now open, as is the dual lane drive thru and the new indoor, air-conditioned terrace."

The restaurant will continue to trade during the renovations.