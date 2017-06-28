23°
The Ipswich 'mayoral candidates' making hilarious promises

Helen Spelitis
| 28th Jun 2017 4:00 PM
FACEBOOK FAMOUS: These popular 'mayoral candidates' are keeping Ipswich laughing through this period of political uncertainty.

IF YOU are looking for serious information about the upcoming by-election, you won't find any here.   

These three Ipswich 'mayoral candidates' are a self-confessed joke.  

Their platforms include building a monorail, ensuring all elected councillors pay for their own haircuts and making Ipswich great 'at least once'.   

One is a familiar name; 'Whippy for Ippy' is a slogan Ipswich voters heard during the 2016 elections although Mr Whippy hasn't been the most vocal this time - other that announcing his comeback.  

Xavier 'Whippy' Axepoole has been relatively quiet so far after making himself known online during the 2016 council elections.

Instead a newcomer 'Big Dal' is hogging the spotlight when it comes to the more colourful 'mayoral candidates', alongside David Norris who has made a raft of promises but we'll get to him next.  

Speaking exclusively with the QT, the popular would-be civic leader 'Big Dal' said his grass roots campaign - which largely includes posting photoshopped images of himself drinking a pint of beer in various locations around Ipswich - would resonate with the everyday voter.  

"It's just a bit of fun and it's what Ippy is about," Big Dal said.   

"We have a bit of fun and a bit of banter.  

"People here stick together. It's a good place, I grew up here and I don't think I could ever move away.  

"That's how I got called the mayor because I know everyone."  

Mayoral candidate Big Dal in one of his classic campaign photos.

Big Dal said his online campaign had already turned a few heads with his family fielding questions about his budding political career.   

"A couple of my mum's friends actually rung her and asked 'have you seen your son on FB? He really makes me laugh'," Big Dal explained.  

"My mum was like 'oh no what has he done now?'  

"I've got no shame.   

"It's satire. I just like making people smile, making people happy."  

David Norris, who has adapted Donald Trump's successful slogan into Make Ipswich Great at least Once, has already made a public commitment to establish a new AFL team - the Ipswich Bludgers.  

He made the announcement via a press release on Sunday marked 'For Immediate Release'.  

"It's completely unfair that Brisbane is represented in the AFL, yet once again Ipswich misses out," Mr Norris said.  

"I figure if Brisbane and the Gold Coast can have sucky AFL teams, then why can't Ipswich also have a sucky AFL team?"  

Mr Norris went on to address another pressing issue at football matches, the food.  

"Food at footy matches is always rubbish," Mr Norris said.

"That's why I'm in negotiations with Yardbird to handle catering at the new stadium."  

"This deal will bring quality wings to the people of Ipswich, and also mean fans won't have to pay $9 for a sh*tty hotdog on a stale bun while they're watching the footy."  

But it's Mr Norris's charitable tendency that may get him over the line in this race between jokesters.   

Earlier this month he announced all election donations would be directed into a new charity.  

"I would like to announce that as of today I will be donating all the election funding I have so far received to a new charity called Placing Ipswich Simpletons Second (PISS).  

"PISS aims to raise money to purchase bubble wrap, horse-style blinkers and ultimately a sense of humour for less-fortunate Ipswich residents who somehow manage to get offended by satire.  

"All donations to PISS are fully tax deductible."  

The QT contacted 'candidates' David Norris and Xavier 'Whippy' Axepoole for comment, unsuccessfully.   

But when 'Whippy' spoke with the QT in 2016, he unleashed a suite of policies including bringing a V8 Supercars to Ipswich, launching bungy jumping off the Bradfield Bridge and re-introducing monkey bars to all council-owned parks.  

Topics:  ipswich mayoral by-election satire

Xmas twice in one year

Brookwater's annual Christmas in July is on this weekend

