Former Ipswich mayoral candidate considers One Nation run

A FORMER Ipswich mayoral candidate is considering a tilt at state politics under the One Nation banner.

Gary Duffy, who ran in the past two Ipswich mayoral elections, said he has been in talks with Pauline Hanson's party about standing for either the seat of Ipswich or the new seat of Jordan, which covers Springfield.

The State Election is yet to be called but One Nation has announced it is looking for Ipswich candidates.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk must call the election before May.

Mr Duffy joined the One Nation Party last year, but left ahead of the August 19 mayoral by-election to maintain his independence without question.

During the August by-election, Mr Duffy secured 5.99% of the primary vote, placing him fifth in the field of 11 candidates.

Since then, Mr Duffy says he has re-joined the One Nation Party and while he's yet to make a decision, it is possible Ipswich residents will see his face on election posters around the region again soon.

"With the help of a party behind us, we think we could do a lot of positive things for Ipswich," Mr Duffy said.

Former Ipswich mayoral 2017 candidate, Gary Duffy may feature on election posters around Ipswich again soon. Alyson Brimecombe

"We would fight for Ipswich to have its own football stadium and a second Bremer bridge.

That is front and foremost of what I personally would be planning to fight for without having discussed policy with the party."

Mr Duffy said there were some issues he would hope to have resolved before putting himself forward as a One Nation candidate, including two ongoing defamation suits, brought against him by former Ipswich City Council CEO Jim Lindsay and former mayor Paul Pisasale.