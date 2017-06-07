IPSWICH Mayor Paul Pisasale had just been in the spotlight of a Crime and Corruption Commission probe and he was happy about the outcome.

"The CCC is about making sure the bad element in this state disappears," he said.

"They (investigators) said that while they were investigating me, bad people were getting away."

It was December 2015 and it marked another coming-up-empty probe into the wildly successful politician. He is now the subject of another examination, resigning yesterday after CCC raids.

During the previous investigations, Mr Pisasale has maintained that he does the right thing, and he's spoken about how his work benefited the city - a city the 65-year-old has worked for in council since 1991.

Read more on the Courier Mail

LATEST

>>Entire $50k painstakingly counted in front of Pisasale

>>Ipswich Mayor Paul Pisasale no stranger to controversy

>>LEAKED EMAIL: Council staff told not to expect 'upheaval'

>>WHAT NEXT: How Ipswich will elect a new mayor

>>SHOCK: Ipswich reacts to Pisasale's resignation

>>Police raid council, former Ipswich mayor's home