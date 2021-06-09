Ipswich mates share thoughts from Qld Origin camp

JETS BUZZ

Michael Nunn

PHYSICALLY I am at school today but mentally I am at home ready to watch game one of the Origin series in Townsville.

The most exciting thing for me is Ipswich mates playing Origin. This year we are represented by Kurt Capewell, AJ Brimson and Matthew Barradeen.

Capewell will be playing his fourth Origin game tonight after 52 games for the Jets.

“It’s pretty exciting again. It’s like school camp for you Nunny,” Capewell laughed.

“All your mates are here and you catch up. We don’t see each other too much during the year but you come back together for Queensland.

“I love it, best week of the year.

“The camp hasn’t been too dissimilar to last year and Paul Green is doing a good job.

“We have watched some old Origin games and JT is in camp. It’s pretty cool sitting watching games with Thurston sitting right there.’’

Playing his second game after being injured last season after game one will be former Ipswich Grammar student AJ Brimson.

Brimson is filled with excitement and ready to go.

“It’s origin camp, it’s so much fun and we laugh and have a great week,” Brimson said

“It’s so different to last year with no bubble and we can go out for tea and relax.

“It’s been a great camp and second time around I think I am a bit more relaxed too.

“Just have to do the job tonight now.”

Making sure everyone is organised and safe is former Jets trainer Matthew Barradeen.

“Barra” is looking after the players and will have them primed for tonight.

“It’s great to come in to camp and see Barra,” Capewell said.

“He’s so good at what he does and he’s so helpful.’’

“It’s been great in camp this season,” Barra said.

“I give Capewell and AJ the real strapping tape because they are from Ipswich, everyone else just gets the end of the tape,” Barra laughed.

“It’s been really different this year. We are not in a bubble so it’s very relaxed and just more freedom.”

Vital trip north for Jets

THE Ipswich Jets are heading to Cairns to tackle the Northern Pride this weekend.

It’s a trip away that hopefully will bring about a tough win away from home that can kickstart the Jets season.

Make no mistake the Jets will be underdogs.

It’s been a long while since the Jets had to travel to Cairns to take on the Pride. That was in 2017.

The Jets came away with their third win from 11 games at Barlow Park.

Jets’ skipper Nat Neale got two tries and the Jets won 24-10.

The Jets have never found it a great place to travel with one win in 2008. They had to wait until 2016 and 2017 for their three wins.

The Pride have created a tough place to visit that doesn’t provide a holiday atmosphere. The Pride have won 93 of their 133 games at home at 70%.

The mystery of the Jets continues to keep me awake at night.

They had 62% of the ball against the Magpies last weekend. The Jets had the ball for 12 more minutes than Souths and missed 12 less tackles and made Souths do 35 more tackles but lost by eight.

Ipswich Jets forward Seb Pandia led the way in defence against Souths in last weekend’s Intrust Super Cup match at the North Ipswich Reserve. Picture: Cameron Stallard

The Jets forwards did their job. Seb Pandia played 37 minutes across two stints on the field, clocking up a massive 203 metres.

Pandia was like a wild bull just charging the Jets forward.

Tyler Coburn was a bit subtler with is incisions but no less effective with 186 metres from his 20 runs.

“I’m pretty happy with form,’’ Pandia said.

“I don’t want to overplay my hand in the team individually because I understand we got a lot of rookie players and I just want to fit in where I’m needed in the team to complement our team’s effort.

“I’m just keeping everything basic, let all the young players around to step up and if they need direction of leadership I take it upon myself to do the tough carries in running straight and hard into the defensive line to lift their spirits.

“It’s a new team this year and we’re building it up from scratch.

“They’ve done an exceptional job so far and I’m happy.’’

Seb’s amazing comeback

Ipswich Jets footballer Seb Pandia. Picture: David Lems

Pandia said he was always excited about away games, especially to Cairns, as he has family in the area.

“It’s a great test for us as a team to build a resilient spirit coming off a strong Souths Logan Magpies loss,’’ he said.

“If we can do our best and stick to our game plans to try and upset Pride at their home it will definitely boost our confidence.”

The Pride have won three and drawn one of their past four so are in good form.

Last round against the Tigers they got away to a good start despite losing their fullback Jayden Corrigan.

From there, the other Jayden - Jayden Hodges - took over and controlled the game. When the Tigers came back at them, the Northern Pride were still in control.

The Pride controlled when and where they gave the Tigers the ball and the Tigers had to make 95 more tackles.

This game can be used as a catalyst for bigger and better things.

Coach Keiron Lander will be using the sea change to bring a result change.

“A trip away can be a great thing,’’ Lander said.

“We did a lot right against the Magpies and did enough to win it.

“For a lot of our players this will be their first trip away with the Jets, so it’s exciting but we need to prepare and get the most out of the trip.

“When you win that beer afterwards away from home with the boys is pretty rewarding and that’s what we want to feel Saturday night in Cairns.”

Players to watch

THE Jets back five was very good against the Magpies. One to five all made good metres in attack.

Ono So’oialo: 129

Ratu Jope Rotavisoro: 106

Ben White: 119

Keenan Yorston: 123

Richard Pandia: 113

Three-line breaks, two tries, one try assist, 21 tackle breaks, 29 tackles with three misses.

Ipswich centre Keenan Yorston was playing his second game for the Jets and performed with a try and six tackle breaks.

“We talked all week about the back guys coming in and making sure we were getting our set off to a good start,” Yorston said.

“It helps to free the forwards up so when they have to defend they are not gassed from attack.

“I am looking forward to Cairns and I think we are so close at the moment to having a win.”

Doing his best from the back will be Northern Pride fullback Jayden Corrigan, who has been in great form for the Pride.

Corrigan has five tries in nine games this season and more importantly 41 tackle breaks.

Corrgian didn’t have a great day out against the Tigers going off for a HIA after 27 minutes.

Corrigan has brought the ball back for the Pride this year and added plenty of sauce on top of the steak.

The Pride fullback isn’t just breaking tackles. He’s moving and moving fast with an average of 161 metres per game.

He is great at backing up through the middle and offers great support play. His try against the Tweed was classic fullback play.

Corrigan has the second most metres in the Intrust Super Cup with 1321

When the Jets kick and Corrigan brings it back to the Jets line red lights will be flashing.

“The bye has been really good for us at the Pride,” Corrigan said.

“We break our games up in to blocks of three and this is our second game in this block.

“Ty Williams has been great at preparing us this season so the Jets are another challenge this week.

“From a fullback perspective you know it’s all about tracking the ball and communication against the Jets.

“The Jets have had some loses and games they should statically be winning so I think it’s just a matter of time.

“The battle that I think will be the one to watch is Jayden Hodges our hooker and your hooker Kierran Moseley.

“They probably aren’t too dissimilar players and in great form.”

Cooper’s stat

TYLER Coburn has three tries in 10 games. Danny Coburn scored 32 tries in 258 matches.

If Tyler keeps going at his current strike rate, he will score his 33rd try in game 103- 155 games fewer to go past dad.