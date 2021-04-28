Ipswich matches livestreamed at state championships

HAVING a terrific mix of experience and youth, Ipswich women's coach Hugh Hocking has high hopes at this weekend's Queensland hockey championships in Toowoomba.

Although past state titles have been cutthroat with many unknowns, Hocking has faith in the talented side training together for a month.

"I'm really happy with how everything has shaped up, especially over the last two Monday nights,'' he said.

"We've really starting to show some good form and gel as a group.''

The Ipswich women are in pool B with Tweed, Gladstone and Gold Coast.

"Looking at the draw, it's pretty much sudden death,'' Hocking said.

"You've got to finish top of your pool to make the finals.''

Hocking, who is Ipswich's regional coaching director, said Gold Coast were one of the main threats.

However, he knows Ipswich has the quality and depth to break them down.

"We're looking really strong across the park,'' he said.

"It's a very young squad. We've only got two or three players over 22.

"But it's an incredibly experienced squad and we've got players who have been playing A-Grade for the most part, three or four years now as a minimum.

"We've got a huge amount of experience in terms of who has played at higher levels so I'm really optimistic for this team.''

Hancocks A-Grade goalkeeper Victoria Heffernan will guard the net this weekend.

"She's working really hard. She looks like she's in really good form,'' Hocking said.

Hocking was planning to name his captain on Friday.

Wests and Ipswich player Lauren Hess has just been named as a shadow for the Queensland under-21 squad.

Ipswich men's and women's matches will be among those livestreamed across the long weekend.

Ipswich men's coach Steve Profke is focused on helping the city's best A-Grade players handle a higher level challenge and enjoy the experience.

The Ipswich men are in pool A with Brisbane, Mackay, Townsville and Gold Coast.

Ipswich's first game is against Mackay at 8am on Saturday.

"The draw is a bit rough but it is what is is,'' Profke said. "I'm not overly concerned.

"We'll just go out and do our thing, have some fun and see where we end up.''

Norths and Ipswich representative hockey coach Steve Profke. Picture: David Lems

Former Australian under-21 goalkeeper Cade Banditt and state junior representative Matt West will share the goalkeeping duties.

West has just been named in the Queensland under-21 squad along with Zac Profke.

"We have a good mix - a bit of youth and some older guys,'' Profke said.

This weekend's championships will be Profke's first as senior men's outdoor hockey head coach, having worked with representative teams at all ages from under 11 to under 18.

The Ipswich women's team contesting the state titles in Toowoomba over the long weekend: Kayley Armstrong, Bridget Carkeet, Jasmine Collier, Natalie Davison, Sarah Donneley, Abby Eleison, Layla Eleison, Caleisha Harper, Victoria Heffernan, Lauren Hess, Eden Jackat, Gabby Nicholls, Sara Rogers, Adriana Silcock, Georgia Stenzel, Jess Wilkinson.

Coach: Hugh Hocking. Manager: Tracey Doyle.

Ipswich men: Cade Banditt, Aidan Buckley, Trent Goldenstein, Steven Ihle, Dean Jeffrey, Caleb McCoombes, Hayden Michel, Sam Morgan, Jay Pavitt, Ben Peters, Riley Profke, Zac Profke, Nathan Smith, Ryan Smith, Rhys Stenzel, Matthew West.

Coach: Steve Profke. Manager: Kylie Stenzel.

LIVESTREAM SCHEDULE

DAY 1: Saturday

8am Women Sunshine Coast V Townsville

8am Men Gold Coast V Townsville

9.25am Women Brisbane V Toowoomba 1

10.50am Women Ipswich V Tweed Border

10.50am Men Rockhampton V Fraser Coast

2.15pm Women Gladstone V Gold Coast

12.15pm Men Toowoomba 2 V Sunshine Coast

1.40pm Women Townsville V Toowoomba 2

1.40pm Men Townsville V Brisbane

3.05pm Men Fraser Coast V Toowoomba 1

4.30pm Women Toowoomba 1 V Sunshine Coast

4.30pm Men Mackay V Gold Coast

5.55pm Women Toowoomba 2 V Brisbane

5.55pm Men Brisbane V Ipswich

7.20pm Women Tweed Border V Gladstone

7.20pm Men Sunshine Coast V Rockhampton

8.45pm Women Gold Coast V Ipswich

8.45pm Men Toowoomba 1 V Toowoomba 2

DAY 2: Sunday

8am Men A T1 Townsville V Ipswich

8am Women A T2 Townsville V Brisbane

9.25am Men A T1 Brisbane V Mackay

9.25am Women A T2 Toowoomba 2 V Toowoomba 1

10.50am Men B T1 Fraser Coast V Toowoomba 2

10.50am Women B T2 Tweed Border V Gold Coast

12.15pm Men B T1 Toowoomba 1 V Sunshine Coast

12.15pm Women B T2 Ipswich V Gladstone

1.40pm Men A T1 Ipswich V Gold Coast

1.40pm Women A T2 Brisbane V Sunshine Coast

3.05pm Men B T1 Toowoomba 2 V Rockhampton

4.30pm Men A T1 Mackay V Townsville

4.30pm Women A T2 Toowoomba 1 V Townsville

5.55pm Men A T1 Gold Coast V Brisbane

5.55pm Women A T2 Sunshine Coast V Toowoomba 2

7.20pm Men B T1 Sunshine Coast V Fraser Coast

7.20pm Men B T2 Rockhampton V Toowoomba 1

DAY 3: Monday

Finals to be confirmed

First game 7.30am