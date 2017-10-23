Ipswich MasterChef to open ice cream parlour by December

LIFE is sweet for Brisbane's MasterChef runner-up Ben Ungermann as he prepares to launch his own range of ice creams this week.

The talented foodie, who appeared this year's season of the Channel 10 reality cooking series, is set to give fans the first taste of his upcoming 16-flavour collection at the Good Food and Wine Show from Friday ahead of the opening of his new ice cream parlour later this year.

Ungermann revealed he joined forces with his brother Danny to create the Ungermann Brothers ice cream business after the MasterChef judges had "applied a bit of pressure" on him to do so.

Masterchef 2017 runner-up Ben Ungermann is releasing his own ice-cream brand. Picture: AAP/David Clark

"We are hoping to open (the store) in December," he said, while remaining tight-lipped about the location.

"There will be a walk-through kitchen so people can see how we make it, which will be the old school artisan way, and on the other side of the store there will be a retail area where people can sit and be served as well as a window pick-up area (for takeaway service).

Ungermann said he was particularly proud of the fact the ice cream range, which includes the Matcha White Chocolate, Strawberry Balsamic, Chocolate Mandarin and Maple Bacon with Pecans flavours being debuted at the three-day Good Food and Wine Show, was all-natural.

"I source all the ingredients to flavour it - there is nothing artificial," he said.

"They are all unique in that they might not have been seen before or they will have a twist."

Ungermann said he was excited to unveil the ice creams but nervous he won't be able to keep up with fan demand after receiving daily messages from his thousands of fans about it.

He said seeing his food dream come true was surreal after having doubted himself throughout his time on MasterChef.

"The whole time I was just thinking 'what the hell have I got myself into? I've taken a massive gamble and spent most of savings' and it was terrifying," he said.

"I am so lucky I have such amazing fan base."

The Good Food and Wine Show runs October 27-29 at the Brisbane Convention and Exhibition Centre.