Ipswich man in court over 'childish' egging comments

WHEN Graham Rodgers was accused of egging someone's house on social media, he decided to pay them a visit.

The 22-year-old Redbank Plains man turned up at the Ipswich woman's front door.

He dented the front door, knocked over two wheelie bins and scattered the rubbish.

Neighbours told police a man was heard yelling "get out here you f***ing mole".

His yelling annoyed the neighbours and frightened the couple's child.

His behaviour brought him before Ipswich Magistrates Court.

Rodgers, 22, from Redbank Plains, pleaded guilty to committing a public nuisance on January 29; and wilful damage.

Police prosecutor Senior Constable Bernard Elmore said a woman arrived home in Redbank Plains with her child at 11.30am and saw an egg had been thrown at her front door.

Comments were made on Facebook about the "childish" behaviour of the suspected culprit.

Soon after Rodgers drove to the house and began yelling and screaming outside.

Snr Cnst Elmore said the young woman inside the house told officers her child had been extremely anxious.

Defence lawyer Trevor Hoskin said there had been ongoing issues for six years.

Mr Hoskin said Rodgers, a father of two children and a carer for his ill father, should make a Peace and Good Behaviour application.

Magistrate Virginia Sturgess said that regardless of the background his behaviour was totally unacceptable.

"Someone has thrown an egg at the house front door. They believed you were responsible on a Facebook message and you went over," she said.

"You need to think of other ways to deal with this.

"The last thing to do is take the law into your own hands".

Ms Sturgess placed Rodgers on a nine-month $900 good behaviour bond.