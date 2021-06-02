Ipswich man’s ‘life-changing’ $850k win

An Ipswich man says he will buy his mum a new house and a property for himself after winning more than $850,000.

He was one of seven division one winning entries in Saturday’s Gold Lotto draw after only starting to play the lottery just over a month ago.

The man, aged in his 30s, won $852,722.91 over the weekend but only realised on Tuesday night.

He’d purchased the winning 36-game QuickPick online.

“This is just so much relief,” he said.

“This is just going to help so much.

“It’s life-changing I tell you.

“I saw an email from The Lott last night and I couldn’t believe it.But I got onto the app and saw it. I couldn’t sleep after that.

“I’m going to help my mum, (I’m) going to go and buy her a house, so she doesn’t have to pay rent anymore.

“I’ll get a house as well. I’ll be able to set us all up.”

The man, who did not want to be identified, said he only started playing Saturday Gold Lotto six weeks ago.

“I thought ‘you’ve got to be in it to win it’ but I never really thought I’d be a division one winner.

“But now it’s happened.

“To be debt free is amazing.”



Four of Saturday’s division one winners came from Queensland, with two from Western Australia and one from Victoria.

The Lott’s division one winning tally has now reached 188 so far this year.

Last year there were 312 division one winning entries in Saturday Gold Lotto across Australia, which collectively won more than $355.13 million.

