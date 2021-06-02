Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
An Ipswich man says he will buy his mum a new house and a property for himself after winning more than $850,000.
An Ipswich man says he will buy his mum a new house and a property for himself after winning more than $850,000.
News

Ipswich man’s ‘life-changing’ $850k win

Lachlan Mcivor
2nd Jun 2021 11:30 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

AN IPSWICH man says he will buy his mum a new house and a property for himself after a “life-changing” Lotto win of more than $850,000.

He was one of seven division one winning entries in Saturday’s Gold Lotto draw after only starting to play the lottery just over a month ago.

The man, aged in his 30s, won $852,722.91 over the weekend but only realised on Tuesday night.

He’d purchased the winning 36-game QuickPick online.

“This is just so much relief,” he said.

LOCAL NEWS: Police probe under way after home goes up in flames

“This is just going to help so much.

“It’s life-changing I tell you.

“I saw an email from The Lott last night and I couldn’t believe it.But I got onto the app and saw it. I couldn’t sleep after that.

“I’m going to help my mum, (I’m) going to go and buy her a house, so she doesn’t have to pay rent anymore.

“I’ll get a house as well. I’ll be able to set us all up.”

The man, who did not want to be identified, said he only started playing Saturday Gold Lotto six weeks ago.

“I thought ‘you’ve got to be in it to win it’ but I never really thought I’d be a division one winner.

“But now it’s happened.

“To be debt free is amazing.”

READ MORE: Where new schools are being planned in Ipswich

Four of Saturday’s division one winners came from Queensland, with two from Western Australia and one from Victoria.

The Lott’s division one winning tally has now reached 188 so far this year.

Last year there were 312 division one winning entries in Saturday Gold Lotto across Australia, which collectively won more than $355.13 million.

DON’T MISS OUT: Activate your bonus for big rewards

Read more stories by Lachlan McIvor here.

Ipswich Queensland Times

Just In

    Just In

      Melbourne prison in lockdown

      Melbourne prison in lockdown
      • 2nd Jun 2021 10:25 AM

      Top Stories

        Hackers bring meat giant to its knees

        Hackers bring meat giant to its knees

        Technology The world’s biggest meat producer has been crippled by hackers, with thousands of Aussie workers stood down. Prices could now skyrocket.

        Police probe under way after home goes up in flames

        Premium Content Police probe under way after home goes up in flames

        News Firefighters say about one third of a two-storey home was on fire when they arrived...

        Where new schools are being planned in Ipswich

        Premium Content Where new schools are being planned in Ipswich

        Education Education Minister Grace Grace says she is confident the state government will be...

        AT RISK: Why Ipswich homes are more prone to fires

        Premium Content AT RISK: Why Ipswich homes are more prone to fires

        News New data reveals how Ipswich compares to other cities for accidental house fires